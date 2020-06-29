Advertisement

Ford will let you return your new car if you lose your job

Ford announced Monday that it would allow anyone who loses their job within one year of buying a new car, truck or SUV to return it at no cost.
(WTVG)
Published: Jun. 29, 2020 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/CNN) - Ford announced Monday that it would allow anyone who loses their job within one year of buying a new car, truck or SUV to return it at no cost.

CNN reported that, under the terms of the Ford Promise Plan, Ford Credit will pay for the difference between what the car is worth and what the customer owes up to $15,000. That should be enough to cover the loss in value for most Ford vehicles, ALG reported. That’s a company that tracks used car values.

The offer applies to only new or used Ford vehicles financed or leased through Ford Credit or used Lincoln vehicles financed or leased through Lincoln Automotive Financial Services.

There are restrictions, such as, the job loss can’t be within 30 days of signing the purchase or lease contract, and it must be involuntary. Self-employed people can take advantage of the program if they’re forced to declare bankruptcy. The offer only applies to vehicles purchased or leased on June 26, 2020 or later.

The offer only applies to those vehicles purchased or leased on June 26, 2020, or later.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

WVLT News

New York Broadway performances shut down through end of 2020

Updated: moments ago
The Broadway League, the trade association that regulates theater performances in New York City, said Monday that all Broadway shows would be canceled through the end of 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

WVLT News

Scammer posing as Blount County deputy, BCSO says

Updated: 9 minutes ago
The Blount County Sheriff's Office warned residents about a scam caller posing as a sheriff's deputy.

WVLT News

Extra $600 unemployment payments coming to an end

Updated: 20 minutes ago
The additional $600 a week benefit added to Tennesseans Unemployment Compensation is set to expire in July.

WVLT News

Selfish, risky, says Kelsea Ballerini of Chase Rice Brushy Mountain concert

Updated: 21 minutes ago
Brushy Mountain State Penitentiary said it followed state guidelines during a Chase Rice concert Saturday which had 4,000 people in attendance.

Latest News

WVLT News

STAR Hosts public pony parade

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Amanda Hara
Shangri-La Therapeutic Academy of Riding (STAR) is hosting a drive through horse parade Tuesday, June 30.

WVLT News

2 Little Caesars workers in Ohio fired after putting swastika sign on couple’s pizza

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Alan Rodges and Sia Nyorkor, WOIO Staff
Little Caesars said in a statement that two workers involved in the incident were fired and that the company has "zero tolerance for racism and discrimination."

WVLT News

Masks to be required inside Knoxville’s city-owned buildings

Updated: 43 minutes ago
Knoxville mayor Indya Kincannon signed an executive order mandating masks to be worn inside all of Knoxville's city-owned buildings.

WVLT News

Lamar Alexander: ‘I wish President Trump would wear a mask’

Updated: 47 minutes ago
During an interview on CNN, United States Senator Lamar Alexander said he wishes President Trump would wear a mask.

National

Golden State Killer admits to dozens of rapes, murders

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By DON THOMPSON and BRIAN MELLEY
The man dubbed the Golden State Killer made incriminating statements after his arrest and indicated he was driven by an internal force he couldn’t control, a prosecutor said Monday.

WVLT News

New Mexico man freed from jail, sexually assaults same woman 3 days later, police say

Updated: 58 minutes ago
A New Mexico man is accused of breaking into a woman's home and sexually assaulting her three days after he was released from jail in an incident involving the same woman.