Gov. Bill Lee announces $2.3M grant for 8 new developments

"These funds will continue to help Tennessee communities attract jobs and enhance the quality of life for their residents."
(Gray News)
(KEVN)
Published: Jun. 29, 2020 at 9:41 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Governor Bill Lee announced and Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe eight new Site Development Grants that totaled more than $2.3 million.

The grants will be used to help communities achieve Select Tennessee site certification and prepare industrial sites for economic development projects.

“These funds will continue to help Tennessee communities attract jobs and enhance the quality of life for their residents,” Governor Lee said. “I congratulate the recipients and thank them for their efforts in building and growing businesses here in Tennessee.”

Since 2016, TNECD has awarded 100 Site Development Grants across the state, totaling nearly $35 million in assistance to local communities.

“As we recruit new industry and support the growth of existing Tennessee companies, it is critical for us to have a robust inventory of shovel-ready sites,” Rolfe said. “I’m proud to announce that TNECD has provided 100 Site Development Grants since 2016 to help our communities build out this inventory. The eight newest grants will enable these communities to prepare their sites and increase their ability to attract new jobs and private sector investment.”

The grants were awarded to the following:

• Bristol Tennessee Essential Services Bristol Business Park, $500,000 – Grade and prepare a site

• Clarksville-Montgomery County Industrial Development Board Corporate Business Park South, $229,687 – Construct an industrial access road

• Decatur County Highway 641 Industrial Site, $498,750 – Grade and prepare a site and construct an access road

• Hawkins County Industrial Development Board Phipps Bend Industrial Park, $100,000– Conduct due diligence studies

• Industrial Development Board of Coffee County Middle Tennessee I-24 Rail Megasite, $100,000 – Conduct due diligence studies

• Industrial Development Board of Fentress County Clarkrange Regional Business Park, $500,000– Grande and prepare a site

• Joint Economic and Community Development Board of Lawrence County Lawrenceburg Industrial Park, $87,300 – Conduct due diligence studies

• Lexington Industrial Development Board Timberlake Industrial Site, $294,582 – Grade and prepare a site

