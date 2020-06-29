Advertisement

Grant Williams talks NBA return and social change

Former Vol great set to complete rookie season this summer
Published: Jun. 29, 2020 at 11:49 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two-time SEC player of the year and former Vol great Grant Williams is getting ready to complete, albeit in delayed fashion, his rookie season in the NBA. Grant says the preparation he received from Coach Barnes and the UT staff more than helped him prepare for what he would face at the next level.

As for his former coaches and teammates Grant told us, ”I’ve spoken with a couple players, but overall I haven’t spoken to those guys when it comes to the virus and the pandemic, but I heard two guys got coronavirus at some point and I’m nervous for everyone there, but I’m praying for their safety and I hope that sports can get resumed this academic year.”

There’s no question, coach Barnes, Athletic Director Phillip Fulmer and the entire athletic department at Tennessee has been proactive in the area of racial injustice, something Williams says has made him proud, ”For sure and we have to continue spreading the message. Every little voice matters, everything counts. Let’s continue to do that and impact the world we live in.”

As for the NBA preparing to return to action down in Orlando, Florida, we asked Grant if he had any apprehensions about safety and if the league should undergo this venture? His response, " My thoughts on that, I trust not only the league and what they have prepared for us, but also I just want to play. I want to finish my first season, not only because we had a chance for success, but maybe to win a championship, so I’m excited to go down there and compete and get back to everything. In regards to playing, I know the NBA provides a platform for us to do a lot of things. There’s a lot of stuff going on in the world right now, whether it’s social reform or corona, things that we can shine a light and continue the message and keep expanding on the message as time goes on, but also hopefully give some light to people that are in dark places right now.”

To hear Rick Russo’s entire interview with Grant Williams, please click on the attached video.

