Here is the latest Ohio news from The Associated Press at 3:40 p.m. EDT

KETTERING, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio police chief says officers shot and killed a man who fired at them and refused to drop a gun during a domestic violence call. The Dayton Daily News reports the shooting occurred Sunday night in the Dayton suburb of Kettering. Police have identified the man killed as James Tober Sr. He died at a hospital. Kettering Police Chief Christopher Protsman said Monday a preliminary investigation shows the two officers who fired their weapons acted properly. They've been placed on administrative leave. Protsman says officers can be heard in dash cam audio telling Tober to drop his weapon.

BROOK PARK, Ohio (AP) — Two Little Caesars workers have been fired after an Ohio couple found pepperonis placed to form a backward swastika on their pizza. Misty and Jason Laska made the discovery when they opened the box that they had purchased at the store on Smith Road in Brook Park on Saturday. Misty Laska posted a photo on Twitter and wrote she was “truly disappointed.” She wrote there was nothing funny about the incident. In a statement to WOIO-TV, Little Caesar Enterprises said it has “zero tolerance for racism and discrimination in any form.” It said the franchise store employees were immediately terminated.

CINCINNATI (AP) — Cincinnati police say they and prosecutors are investigating after a police sergeant inadvertently fired a lethal shotgun round — but didn’t hit anyone — during a standoff with an armed man. Chief Eliot Isaac said Sunday the sergeant meant to fire a pepper bullet during the SWAT standoff Saturday but grabbed a shotgun slug from his car by mistake. Isaac said his shot missed the man and went into a garbage can. After several hours, the man was taken into custody and transported to a hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening. Prosecutors and the police internal affairs section will investigate.

FRANKLIN, Ohio (AP) — A vandal or vandals over the weekend spray-painted a marker honoring Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee in the southwest Ohio city of Franklin. WHIO-TV reports they also wrote “no racist monuments” on the road in front of the marker, which was moved from alongside a public highway in the aftermath of the deadly 2017 violence over Confederate statues in Charlottesville, Virginia. It's now on private property at a Fraternal Order of the Eagles chapter. Resident Brian Morris said he cleaned the marker and hopes that whoever did it has “got this out of their system.”