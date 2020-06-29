Here is the latest Ohio news from The Associated Press at 9:40 p.m. EDT

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Outdoor visits will be allowed again at Ohio nursing homes beginning July 20. Republican Gov. Mike DeWine said he weighed the risk of relaxing the restriction against the importance of family visits to people’s mental well-being. It was announced even as spikes in COVID-19 cases were reported in two southwest Ohio counties, Hamilton and Montgomery. DeWine said Vice President Mike Pence shared his concern on a Monday call and has offered federal help. The National Guard is stepping up pop-up testing sites in the area. Ohio had 51,046 confirmed and probable virus cases as of Monday and about 2,500 deaths.

KETTERING, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio police chief says officers shot and killed a man who fired at them and refused to drop a gun during a domestic violence call. The Dayton Daily News reports the shooting occurred Sunday night in the Dayton suburb of Kettering. Police have identified the man killed as James Tober Sr. He died at a hospital. Kettering Police Chief Christopher Protsman said Monday a preliminary investigation shows the two officers who fired their weapons acted properly. They've been placed on administrative leave. Protsman says officers can be heard in dash cam audio telling Tober to drop his weapon.

BROOK PARK, Ohio (AP) — Two Little Caesars workers have been fired after an Ohio couple found pepperonis placed to form a backward swastika on their pizza. Misty and Jason Laska made the discovery when they opened the box that they had purchased at the store on Smith Road in Brook Park on Saturday. Misty Laska posted a photo on Twitter and wrote she was “truly disappointed.” She wrote there was nothing funny about the incident. In a statement to WOIO-TV, Little Caesar Enterprises said it has “zero tolerance for racism and discrimination in any form.” It said the franchise store employees were immediately terminated.

CLEVELAND (AP) — A federal appeals court has ruled for the second time since 2018 that an Ohio college showed bias against a male student accused of sexual misconduct. A three-judge panel in Cincinnati ruled 2-1 Monday that Oberlin College discriminated against a male student who was expelled from the private liberal arts school in 2016. The student identified as John Doe appealed to the 6th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals after a federal judge in Cleveland dismissed his claim last year. The 6th Circuit issued a similar bias ruling in an appeal from a male student at Miami University in Oxford, Ohio, in 2018.