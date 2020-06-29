Here is the latest Ohio news from The Associated Press at 8:40 a.m. EDT

BROOK PARK, Ohio (AP) — Two Little Caesars workers have been fired after an Ohio couple found pepperonis placed to form a backward swastika on their pizza. Misty and Jason Laska made the discovery when they opened the box that they had purchased at the store on Smith Road in Brook Park on Saturday. Misty Laska posted a photo on Twitter and wrote she was “truly disappointed.” She wrote there was nothing funny about the incident. In a statement to WOIO-TV, Little Caesar Enterprises said it has “zero tolerance for racism and discrimination in any form.” It said the franchise store employees were immediately terminated.

CINCINNATI (AP) — Cincinnati police say they and prosecutors are investigating after a police sergeant inadvertently fired a lethal shotgun round — but didn’t hit anyone — during a standoff with an armed man. Chief Eliot Isaac said Sunday the sergeant meant to fire a pepper bullet during the SWAT standoff Saturday but grabbed a shotgun slug from his car by mistake. Isaac said his shot missed the man and went into a garbage can. After several hours, the man was taken into custody and transported to a hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening. Prosecutors and the police internal affairs section will investigate.

NORTH BEND, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say a 3-year-old boy died after he was found floating in a backyard swimming pool in Ohio last week. The Hamilton County sheriff’s office said the sister of the babysitter found the boy face-down in the deep end of the pool in Miami Township shorty after 10:30 a.m. Friday. She dove in and pulled the child to the side of the pool, where the babysitter performed CPR. The child was taken to Children’s Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased. The sheriff’s office said detectives are investigating but foul play isn’t suspected. The child’s name wasn’t released.

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Visitation bans at nursing homes across the country have sparked renewed interest in legislation to allow cameras inside nursing home rooms. After COVID-19 has taken a deadly toll on the population, families are pleading with lawmakers in states like Connecticut, Ohio and Missouri to enact laws that allow the cameras so they can see what's happening to their loved ones inside. A bill in Missouri is currently awaiting action by the governor. While camera laws were previously pitched as a way to address abuse, families say they're looking for peace of mind.