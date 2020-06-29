Advertisement

Iran issues arrest warrant for Trump that Interpol rejects

By NASSER KARIMI
Published: Jun. 29, 2020 at 10:13 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran has issued an arrest warrant and asked Interpol for help in detaining President Donald Trump and dozens of others it believes carried out the U.S. drone strike that killed a top Iranian general in Baghdad, a local prosecutor reportedly said Monday.

Interpol later said it wouldn't consider Iran's request, meaning Trump faces no danger of arrest. However, the charges underscore the heightened tensions between Iran and the United States since Trump unilaterally withdrew America from Tehran's nuclear deal with world powers.

Tehran prosecutor Ali Alqasimehr said Trump and 35 others whom Iran accuses of involvement in the Jan. 3 strike that killed Gen. Qassem Soleimani in Baghdad face "murder and terrorism charges," the state-run IRNA news agency reported.

Alqasimehr did not identify anyone else sought other than Trump, but stressed that Iran would continue to pursue his prosecution even after his presidency ends.

Alqasimehr also was quoted as saying that Iran requested a "red notice" be put out for Trump and the others, which represents the highest-level arrest request issued by Interpol. Local authorities generally make the arrests on behalf of the country that requests it. The notices cannot force countries to arrest or extradite suspects, but can put government leaders on the spot and limit suspects' travel.

After receiving a request, Interpol meets by committee and discusses whether or not to share the information with its member states. Interpol has no requirement for making any of the notices public, though some do get published on its website.

Interpol later issued a statement saying its guidelines for notices forbids it from "any intervention or activities of a political" nature.

Interpol "would not consider requests of this nature," it said.

Brian Hook, the U.S. special representative for Iran, dismissed the arrest warrant announcement during a news conference in Saudi Arabia on Monday.

"It's a propaganda stunt that no one takes seriously and makes the Iranians look foolish," Hook said.

The U.S. killed Soleimani, who oversaw the Revolutionary Guard's expeditionary Quds Force, and others in the January strike near Baghdad International Airport. It came after months of rising tensions between the two countries. Iran retaliated with a ballistic missile strike targeting American troops in Iraq.

___

Associated Press writers Jon Gambrell in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, and Angela Charlton in Paris contributed to this report.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

WVLT News

Masks to be required inside Knoxville’s city-owned buildings

Updated: moments ago
Knoxville mayor Indya Kincannon signed an executive order mandating masks to be worn inside all of Knoxville's city-owned buildings.

WVLT News

Selfish, risky, says Kelsea Ballerini of Chase Rice Brushy Mountain concert

Updated: moments ago
Brushy Mountain State Penitentiary said it followed state guidelines during a Chase Rice concert Saturday which had 4,000 people in attendance.

WVLT News

New York Broadway performances shut down through end of 2020

Updated: 6 minutes ago
The Broadway League, the trade association that regulates theater performances in New York City, said Monday that all Broadway shows would be canceled through the end of 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

WVLT News

Ford will let you return your new car if you lose your job

Updated: 6 minutes ago
Ford announced Monday that it would allow anyone who loses their job within one year of buying a new car, truck or SUV to return it at no cost.

National Politics

Dems push election-season health care bill toward House OK

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By ALAN FRAM
Democrats pushed a strengthening of “Obamacare” patient protections toward House passage Monday.

Latest News

WVLT News

Scammer posing as Blount County deputy, BCSO says

Updated: 11 minutes ago
The Blount County Sheriff's Office warned residents about a scam caller posing as a sheriff's deputy.

National

Couple draw guns at protesting crowd heading to St. Louis mayor’s home

Updated: 13 minutes ago
Mark McCloskey, 63, told a TV station that he and wife, Patricia, both personal injury lawyers, were facing an "angry mob" on their private street and feared for their lives Sunday night.

National Politics

Reddit, Twitch clamp down Trumpist forums for hate speech

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By TALI ARBEL AP Technology Writer
The Trump forum was banned because it too often hosted content that broke Reddit's rules, including encouraging violence, and "antagonized" the company.

WVLT News

Extra $600 unemployment payments coming to an end

Updated: 22 minutes ago
The additional $600 a week benefit added to Tennesseans Unemployment Compensation is set to expire in July.

WVLT News

STAR Hosts public pony parade

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Amanda Hara
Shangri-La Therapeutic Academy of Riding (STAR) is hosting a drive through horse parade Tuesday, June 30.

Coronavirus

Florida site of GOP convention orders wearing of masks

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By TAMARA LUSH and EMILY SCHMALL Associated Press
The United States on Monday reported 38,800 newly confirmed infections, with the total surpassing 2.5 million.