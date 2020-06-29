Knoxville man flees scene of two injury crashes in Loudon County

LENOIR CITY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville man has been apprehended by Loudon County Sheriff’s Office deputies after he allegedly fled the scene of two injury crashes in Lenoir City Sunday night.

According to a release from the sheriff’s office, LCSO deputies and K9 teams responded to a report of a hit and run injury crash at the intersection of Martel and Muddy Creek road Sunday night.

Deputies learned that the other driver involved had fled the scene, headed towards Beals Chapel where he reportedly “left the roadway and struck a LCUB power pole causing it to break in half at the intersection of Lakeview Road.”

A witness told deputies the male suspect, later identified as 35-year-old John D. Jones of Knoxville, fled the scene of a second crash into nearby woods on foot.

K9 teams and deputies searched the area and were able to apprehend the suspect without incident. The suspect refused treatment following an evaluation by Priority EMS.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating the crash and the Loudon County Utilities Board is on the scene at Beals Chapel and Lakeview Road redirecting traffic from the street with the broken power pole.

