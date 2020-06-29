Advertisement

Lamar Alexander: ‘I wish President Trump would wear a mask’

During an interview on CNN, United States Senator Lamar Alexander said he wishes President Trump would wear a mask.
Published: Jun. 29, 2020 at 9:17 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Alexander said, “I wish the president would wear a mask when it’s appropriate, because millions of Americans admire him, and they would follow his lead.”

Alexander also discussed how he understands why the president does not feel the need to do so.

“Most of the time he’s with people who have been tested, he’s been tested,” Alexander continued, “but there are times when he could wear a mask or the vice president could wear a mask. I think it would be a sign of strength if he would from time to time wear a mask and remind everyone it’s a good way [to slow the spread of COVID-19],' said Alexander. “It also would help to get rid of this political debate that if you’re for President Trump, you don’t wear a mask, and if you’re against President Trump, you do wear a mask.”

President Trump has so far not issued a response to the comments.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

