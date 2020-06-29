Latest Ohio news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 p.m. EDT

POLICE SHOOTING-OHIO

Police: Officer killed man who refused to drop handgun

KETTERING, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio police chief says officers shot and killed a man who fired at them and refused to drop a gun during a domestic violence call. The Dayton Daily News reports the shooting occurred Sunday night in the Dayton suburb of Kettering. Police have identified the man killed as James Tober Sr. He died at a hospital. Kettering Police Chief Christopher Protsman said Monday a preliminary investigation shows the two officers who fired their weapons acted properly. They've been placed on administrative leave. Protsman says officers can be heard in dash cam audio telling Tober to drop his weapon.

PIZZA-PEPPERONI SWASTIKA

Little Caesars workers fired after swastika found on pizza

BROOK PARK, Ohio (AP) — Two Little Caesars workers have been fired after an Ohio couple found pepperonis placed to form a backward swastika on their pizza. Misty and Jason Laska made the discovery when they opened the box that they had purchased at the store on Smith Road in Brook Park on Saturday. Misty Laska posted a photo on Twitter and wrote she was “truly disappointed.” She wrote there was nothing funny about the incident. In a statement to WOIO-TV, Little Caesar Enterprises said it has “zero tolerance for racism and discrimination in any form.” It said the franchise store employees were immediately terminated.

STANDOFF-LETHAL ROUND FIRED

Police: Lethal round inadvertently fired during standoff

CINCINNATI (AP) — Cincinnati police say they and prosecutors are investigating after a police sergeant inadvertently fired a lethal shotgun round — but didn’t hit anyone — during a standoff with an armed man. Chief Eliot Isaac said Sunday the sergeant meant to fire a pepper bullet during the SWAT standoff Saturday but grabbed a shotgun slug from his car by mistake. Isaac said his shot missed the man and went into a garbage can. After several hours, the man was taken into custody and transported to a hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening. Prosecutors and the police internal affairs section will investigate.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-LEE MARKER-OHIO

Long-controversial Robert E. Lee marker in Ohio vandalized

FRANKLIN, Ohio (AP) — A vandal or vandals over the weekend spray-painted a marker honoring Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee in the southwest Ohio city of Franklin. WHIO-TV reports they also wrote “no racist monuments” on the road in front of the marker, which was moved from alongside a public highway in the aftermath of the deadly 2017 violence over Confederate statues in Charlottesville, Virginia. It's now on private property at a Fraternal Order of the Eagles chapter. Resident Brian Morris said he cleaned the marker and hopes that whoever did it has “got this out of their system.”

BOY-POOL DEATH

Boy, 3, dies after being found floating in backyard pool

NORTH BEND, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say a 3-year-old boy died after he was found floating in a backyard swimming pool in Ohio last week. The Hamilton County sheriff’s office said the sister of the babysitter found the boy face-down in the deep end of the pool in Miami Township shorty after 10:30 a.m. Friday. She dove in and pulled the child to the side of the pool, where the babysitter performed CPR. The child was taken to Children’s Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased. The sheriff’s office said detectives are investigating but foul play isn’t suspected. The child’s name wasn’t released.

AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-NURSING-HOME-CAMERAS

Virus visitor bans renew interest in nursing home cameras

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Visitation bans at nursing homes across the country have sparked renewed interest in legislation to allow cameras inside nursing home rooms. After COVID-19 has taken a deadly toll on the population, families are pleading with lawmakers in states like Connecticut, Ohio and Missouri to enact laws that allow the cameras so they can see what's happening to their loved ones inside. A bill in Missouri is currently awaiting action by the governor. While camera laws were previously pitched as a way to address abuse, families say they're looking for peace of mind.

TEEN SLAIN

Teen, 14, found shot to death; 2 other teens arrested

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Two Ohio teenagers have been charged in the shooting death of a 14-year-old youth. Columbus police say patrol officers responding at 9:20 p.m. Wednesday to reports of a shooting found 14-year-old Nyser Terry with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead less than a half-hour later at a hospital. Police said detectives found out that the victim and two other people were in a stolen vehicle firing gunshots at a group of people on the street. Witnesses identified several of the suspects. Police said two suspects, age 15 and 16, are charged with murder.

COUNTY GOP-DEWINE

Ohio county GOP criticizes governor on election, pandemic

BELVIDERE, Ohio (AP) — Republican officials in a southwestern Ohio county have accused the state’s Republican governor of having “grossly mishandled” this year’s primary election and not having “reacted appropriately” to the coronavirus pandemic. The Cincinnati Enquirer reports that the Warren County GOP, in a resolution signed Monday, called on Gov. Mike DeWine to open Ohio to “all commerce” and allow residents “to make lawful decisions regarding their own well-being and safety.” DeWine spokesman Dan Tierney defended the governor’s response to the pandemic, saying it “has kept Ohioans healthy and safe.”

VIRUS OUTBREAK-OHIO

Ohio coronavirus cases top 900 in latest daily spike

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio has reported yet another one-day spike in coronavirus cases as pandemic figures continue to rise day-by-day. The Health Department announced 987 cases on Friday, a figure not seen since April when the state was mass testing prisons. The daily number reflects tests done within the past 36 hours, but could include people with symptoms dating back several days. The spike comes as the average age of Ohioans getting the disease has dropped to around 42. Gov. Mike DeWine says Ohioans must continue to be vigilant about social distancing, mask-wearing and hand-washing.

AP-US-GIRL-KILLED-COLD-CASE

Police solve case of girl abducted, raped, killed in 1982

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Columbus police say they have solved the nearly four-decade-old case of an 8-year-old girl abducted on the way home from school, then raped and killed. Authorities say the new investigative technique known as genetic genealogy testing led them to suspect Harold Warren Jarrell, who is now deceased. Police announced the identification of Jarrell as the killer of 8-year-old Kelly Prosser at a Friday news conference. The girl was abducted on Sept. 20, 1982, and her body discovered in a Madison County cornfield two days later. Genetic genealogy testing allows investigators to trace suspects through family trees via DNA.