Man stuck in tree, Knox Co. crews safely rescue him

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rural Metro Fire and Knox County Rescue responded to a report of a man hanging upside down, stuck in a tree Sunday afternoon.

According to a release, the man was attempting to install home surveillance cameras in the tree to monitor his home, when “the tree stand slipped in the tree pinning him in his ropes but lying on his back unable to free himself.”

The man reportedly remained conscious as crews worked to free him. Emergency responders were able to safely lower the man to the ground without further injury.

The man was transported to the hospital for evaluation.

