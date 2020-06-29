Masks to be required inside Knoxville’s city-owned buildings
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville mayor Indya Kincannon signed an executive order mandating masks to be worn inside all of Knoxville’s city-owned buildings.
A press release from the city said the order follows a “week of significant increases in the number of new COVID-19 cases” in the county.
“Wearing a mask is one thing we know will help mitigate the spread of this virus,” Kincannon said. “Everyone should be wearing a mask inside all public buildings and in places where physical distancing is difficult. It is just common courtesy.”
On Monday afternoon, she told WVLT News she was taking a “wait and see approach” on signing a city-wide mandate on masks in all public spaces ahead of Wednesday’s health department meeting.
The order goes into effect July 1 at all city-owned facilities, which includes, but is not limited to:
- The Public Works Service Center
- The Safety Building
- The Convention Center
- The Sunsphere
- The World’s Fair Park Exhibition Center
- Civic Coliseum and Auditorium
- The Jacob Building
- The Muse
- Indoor spaces at Zoo Knoxville
- The Knoxville Station Transit Center
- The Administrative Building for Parks & Rec
The release added that visitors going to the City-County building will also be asked to wear a mask. Mayor Kincannon told WVLT News that masks would be available at city-owned buildings.
