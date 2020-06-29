Advertisement

Masks to be required inside Knoxville’s city-owned buildings

Knoxville mayor Indya Kincannon signed an executive order mandating masks to be worn inside all of Knoxville's city-owned buildings.
(KY3)
Published: Jun. 29, 2020 at 3:10 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville mayor Indya Kincannon signed an executive order mandating masks to be worn inside all of Knoxville’s city-owned buildings.

A press release from the city said the order follows a “week of significant increases in the number of new COVID-19 cases” in the county.

“Wearing a mask is one thing we know will help mitigate the spread of this virus,” Kincannon said. “Everyone should be wearing a mask inside all public buildings and in places where physical distancing is difficult. It is just common courtesy.”

On Monday afternoon, she told WVLT News she was taking a “wait and see approach” on signing a city-wide mandate on masks in all public spaces ahead of Wednesday’s health department meeting.

The order goes into effect July 1 at all city-owned facilities, which includes, but is not limited to:

    • The Public Works Service Center
    • The Safety Building
    • The Convention Center
    • The Sunsphere
    • The World’s Fair Park Exhibition Center
    • Civic Coliseum and Auditorium
    • The Jacob Building
    • The Muse
    • Indoor spaces at Zoo Knoxville
    • The Knoxville Station Transit Center
    • The Administrative Building for Parks & Rec

The release added that visitors going to the City-County building will also be asked to wear a mask. Mayor Kincannon told WVLT News that masks would be available at city-owned buildings.

