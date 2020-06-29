Masks to be required inside Knoxville’s city-owned buildings

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville mayor Indya Kincannon signed an executive order mandating masks to be worn inside all of Knoxville’s city-owned buildings.

A press release from the city said the order follows a “week of significant increases in the number of new COVID-19 cases” in the county.

“Wearing a mask is one thing we know will help mitigate the spread of this virus,” Kincannon said. “Everyone should be wearing a mask inside all public buildings and in places where physical distancing is difficult. It is just common courtesy.”

On Monday afternoon, she told WVLT News she was taking a “wait and see approach” on signing a city-wide mandate on masks in all public spaces ahead of Wednesday’s health department meeting.

The order goes into effect July 1 at all city-owned facilities, which includes, but is not limited to:

The Public Works Service Center



The Safety Building



The Convention Center



The Sunsphere



The World’s Fair Park Exhibition Center



Civic Coliseum and Auditorium



The Jacob Building



The Muse



Indoor spaces at Zoo Knoxville



The Knoxville Station Transit Center



The Administrative Building for Parks & Rec

The release added that visitors going to the City-County building will also be asked to wear a mask. Mayor Kincannon told WVLT News that masks would be available at city-owned buildings.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.