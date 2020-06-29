Advertisement

Navy laser takes down drone in weapons test

The test took place last month
Published: Jun. 29, 2020 at 1:11 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The U.S. Navy has successfully tested a new high-energy laser weapon.

A military video shows a laser fired from the USS Portland disabling a drone in the Pacific.

The Navy says directed-energy weapons (DEWs) like this laser give commanders more flexibility to respond to threats during missions.

The Navy has been developing DEWs since the 1960s.

Electromagnetic weapons systems can disable threats without destroying them.

The Navy did not disclose the location of the May 16 test in the Pacific.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

WVLT News

Masks to be required inside Knoxville’s city-owned buildings

Updated: moments ago
Knoxville mayor Indya Kincannon signed an executive order mandating masks to be worn inside all of Knoxville's city-owned buildings.

WVLT News

Selfish, risky, says Kelsea Ballerini of Chase Rice Brushy Mountain concert

Updated: moments ago
Brushy Mountain State Penitentiary said it followed state guidelines during a Chase Rice concert Saturday which had 4,000 people in attendance.

WVLT News

New York Broadway performances shut down through end of 2020

Updated: 6 minutes ago
The Broadway League, the trade association that regulates theater performances in New York City, said Monday that all Broadway shows would be canceled through the end of 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

WVLT News

Ford will let you return your new car if you lose your job

Updated: 7 minutes ago
Ford announced Monday that it would allow anyone who loses their job within one year of buying a new car, truck or SUV to return it at no cost.

National Politics

Dems push election-season health care bill toward House OK

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By ALAN FRAM
Democrats pushed a strengthening of “Obamacare” patient protections toward House passage Monday.

Latest News

WVLT News

Scammer posing as Blount County deputy, BCSO says

Updated: 11 minutes ago
The Blount County Sheriff's Office warned residents about a scam caller posing as a sheriff's deputy.

National

Couple draw guns at protesting crowd heading to St. Louis mayor’s home

Updated: 13 minutes ago
Mark McCloskey, 63, told a TV station that he and wife, Patricia, both personal injury lawyers, were facing an "angry mob" on their private street and feared for their lives Sunday night.

National Politics

Reddit, Twitch clamp down Trumpist forums for hate speech

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By TALI ARBEL AP Technology Writer
The Trump forum was banned because it too often hosted content that broke Reddit's rules, including encouraging violence, and "antagonized" the company.

WVLT News

Extra $600 unemployment payments coming to an end

Updated: 22 minutes ago
The additional $600 a week benefit added to Tennesseans Unemployment Compensation is set to expire in July.

WVLT News

STAR Hosts public pony parade

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Amanda Hara
Shangri-La Therapeutic Academy of Riding (STAR) is hosting a drive through horse parade Tuesday, June 30.

Coronavirus

Florida site of GOP convention orders wearing of masks

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By TAMARA LUSH and EMILY SCHMALL Associated Press
The United States on Monday reported 38,800 newly confirmed infections, with the total surpassing 2.5 million.