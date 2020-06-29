Advertisement

New Mexico man freed from jail, sexually assaults same woman 3 days later, police say

A New Mexico man is accused of breaking into a woman's home and sexually assaulting her three days after he was released from jail for an incident involving the same woman.
Las Cruces Police arrested 35-year-old Mathew Paul Gallegos and charged him with a second-degree felony count of criminal sexual penetration and aggravated burglary.
Published: Jun. 29, 2020
According to police, Gallegos entered the woman’s home uninvited and sexually assaulted her.

Gallegos was found by police at a relative’s home and was taken into custody.

According to a release, on June 8, Gallegos was arrested and charged with aggravated assault and battery. In that incident, he is accused of arming himself with a knife, threatening the woman with it, and then physically assaulting her. The woman obtained an order of protection against Gallegos that forbid him from having any contact with her. Monday’s incident violated the terms of that order. Gallegos was released from jail on an unsecured bond on June 12.

Gallegos was again booked into the Dona Ana County Detention Center where he was held without bond.

