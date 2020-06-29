New York Broadway performances shut down through end of 2020

NEW YORK, NY. (WVLT/WTVF) -The Broadway League, the trade association that regulates theater performances in New York City, said Monday that all Broadway shows would be canceled through the end of 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The group said that those who have purchased tickets to shows before Jan. 3, 2021 will automatically receive an email detailing refund and exchange information.

“Every single member of our community is eager to get back to work sharing stories that inspire our audience through the transformative power of a shared live experience,” said Thomas Schumacher, Broadway League’s Chairman of the Board in a statement Monday. “The safety of our cast, crew, orchestra, and audience is our highest priority and we look forward to returning to our stages only when it’s safe to do so. One thing is for sure when we return we will be stronger and more needed than ever.”

Charlotte St. Martin, the president of the Broadway League, said in a statement that the group membership is working closely with the theatrical unions and key experts to explore protocols for all aspects of reopening.

“We are determined to bring back the people who rely on this industry for their livelihood and to welcome back all those who love this vital part of New York City, as soon as it is safe to do so,” said St. Martin.

Broadway performances in New York shut down on March 12, the day before President Donald Trump declared the pandemic a national emergency. The Broadway League announced last month it was canceling all performances through September 6.

