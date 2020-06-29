OH--Ohio News Digest

Good afternoon. Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up in Ohio. Questions about coverage plans are welcome and should be directed to the AP Columbus bureau at 614-885-2727 or APColumbus@ap.org. Ohio-PA-NJ News Editor Christina Paciolla can be reached at 215-561-1133 or cpaciolla@ap.org.

TOP STORIES:

RACIAL INJUSTICE-LEE MARKER-OHIO

FRANKLIN, Ohio — A vandal or vandals over the weekend spray-painted a marker honoring Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee in the southwest Ohio city of Franklin. WHIO-TV reports they also wrote “no racist monuments” on the road in front of the marker, which was moved from alongside a public highway in the aftermath of the deadly 2017 violence over Confederate statues in Charlottesville, Virginia. It is now on private property at a Fraternal Order of the Eagles chapter.

SUPREME COURT-CONSERVATIVES

NEW YORK — Abortion opponents vented their disappointment and fury on Monday after the Supreme Court issued a 5-4 decision to strike down a Louisiana law that would have curbed abortion access. The ruling delivered a defeat to anti-abortion activists but could intensify interest in the November election among religious conservatives who are a key part of Trump’s base. Some top religious conservative backers of President Donald Trump noted pointedly that both justices he named to the high court dissented from Monday’s decision, portraying it as an argument to ensure Trump has another term in office to potentially tap more conservative nominees. By Elana Schor. SENT: 650 words. Photo.

IN BRIEF:

PIZZA-PEPPERONI SWASTIKA — Two employees were fired after an Ohio couple who purchased a pizza at Little Caesars found pepperonis had been placed to form a backward swastika.

SPORTS:

CAVALIERS-MOVES

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Cavaliers have agreed to terms with free agent forward Jordan Bell on a two-year contract and signed two-way forward Dean Wade to a multiyear deal, a person familiar with the negotiations said Monday. The additions fill two roster openings for the Cavs ahead of the NBA reopening its transaction window Tuesday, said the person, who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team has not announced the deals. By Tom Withers. SENT: 200 words.

___

