Ohio Daybook
Associated Press Ohio Daybook for Monday, Jun. 29.
--------------------
NEW EVENT: Monday, Jun. 29 11:00 AM Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz holds Community-Police Relations and Reform Committee news conference
Location: 525 N Erie St, Toledo, OH
Weblinks: http://toledo.oh.gov, https://twitter.com/city_of_toledo
Contacts: Ignazio Messina, City of Toledo, ignazio.messina@toledo.oh.gov, 1 419 389 2260, 1 419 245 1520
--------------------
NEW EVENT: Monday, Jun. 29 3:00 PM Ohio Governor's Executive Workforce Board meeting
Weblinks: http://development.ohio.gov/, https://twitter.com/OhioDevelopment
Contacts: Todd Walker, Ohio Development Services Agency, Todd.Walker@development.ohio.gov, 1 614 644 0247
--------------------
CORPORATE DATA
--------------------
Monday, Jun. 29 9:00 AM Transdigm Group Inc: Full year 2019 AGM
Location: 1301 E 9th St, Suite 3000, Cleveland, OH
Weblinks: http://www.transdigm.com/phoenix.zhtml?c=196053&p=irol-irhome
Contacts: Liza Sabol, Transdigm Group Inc Investor Relations, ir@transdigm.com, 1 216 706 2945
--------------------
Monday, Jun. 29 Fifth Third Bancorp: Q2 2020 Ex-dividend date
Weblinks: https://ir.53.com/events-calendar, https://twitter.com/FifthThird
Contacts: Jim Eglseder, Fifth Third Bancorp Investor Relations, 1 513 534 8424
--------------------
Monday, Jun. 29 Lincoln Electric Holdings: Q2 2020 Ex-dividend date
Weblinks: http://phx.corporate-ir.net/phoenix.zhtml?c=100845&p=irol-news
Contacts: Amanda Butler, Lincoln Electric Holdings Investor Relations, Amanda_Butler@lincolnelectric.com, 1 216 383 2534
--------------------
--------------------
Tuesday, Jun. 30 10:00 AM GMF Brussels Forum continues online - Brussels Forum continues online, with session today on 'Trust and Resilience in Times of Crisis', with European Council on Foreign Relations Co-Chair Carl Bildt, Bank of France Deputy Governor Sylvie Goulard, The Urban League President and CEO Marc Morial, and Republican Rep. Mike Turner
Weblinks: https://brusselsforum.org, https://twitter.com/gmfus
Contacts: GMFUS communications, GMFPress@gmfus.org
--------------------
CORPORATE DATA
--------------------
Tuesday, Jun. 30 Cardinal Health Inc: Q4 2020 Ex-dividend date
Weblinks: http://ir.cardinalhealth.com/events/default.aspx, https://twitter.com/cardinalhealth
Contacts: Kevin Moran, Cardinal Health Investor Relations, Kevin.Moran@cardinalhealth.com, 1 614 757 7942
--------------------
--------------------
Wednesday, Jul. 01 Macy's Q1 2020 earnings - Macy's Q1 2020 earnings, for one of the nation's premier retailers
Weblinks: http://www.macysinc.com/, https://twitter.com/Macys
Contacts: Blair Fasbender Rosenberg, Macy's Inc Corporate Communications, media@macys.com, 1 646 429 6032
--------------------
CORPORATE DATA
--------------------
Wednesday, Jul. 01 Macy's Inc: Q1 2020 Results
Weblinks: http://www.macysinc.com/Investors/, https://twitter.com/Macys
Contacts: Susan Robinson, Macy's Investor Relations, susan.robinson@macys.com, 1 513 579 7028
--------------------
Wednesday, Jul. 01 Huntington Bancshares: Q2 2020 Dividend payment date
Weblinks: http://www.investquest.com/iq/h/hban/, https://twitter.com/Huntington_Bank
Contacts: Mark Muth, Huntington Bancshares Investor Relations, huntington.investor.relations@huntington.com, 1 614 480 4720
--------------------
Wednesday, Jul. 01 Macy's Inc: Q1 2020 Earning conference call / Webcast
Weblinks: http://www.macysinc.com/Investors/, https://twitter.com/Macys
Contacts: Susan Robinson, Macy's Investor Relations, susan.robinson@macys.com, 1 513 579 7028