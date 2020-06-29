Police closing lanes on Clark Memorial Bridge due to protesters

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Lanes on the Clark Memorial Bridge were shut down Monday due to protests.

Louisville Metro Police Department officers said they were working with Indiana authorities to shut down the southbound lanes on the bridge.

From a WAVE 3 News SkyTrack camera, protesters could be seen hanging a large banner on the side of the bridge depicting Breonna Taylor that read, “They tried to bury me. They didn’t know I was a seed. Breonna Taylor. The revolution is now.”

People have been protesting in Louisville following Taylor’s death.

Taylor was shot and killed on March 13 when LMPD officers served a no-knock warrant at her home on Springfield Drive.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.