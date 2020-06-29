Advertisement

Preseason honors continue to roll in for Trey Smith

Senior offensive lineman named to the Sporting News' 2020 All-America first team
Senior Vol lineman named preseason Sporting News All-American
Senior Vol lineman named preseason Sporting News All-American
Published: Jun. 29, 2020 at 9:39 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee senior offensive lineman Trey Smith has been named to the Sporting News’ 2020 Preseason All-America first team.

Smith is coming off a dominant junior season in which he helped lead the Vols to six straight wins to end the season, including a thrilling comeback win over Indiana in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl. He was one of eight SEC players named to the first team, the most of any conference.

The Jackson, Tennessee, native received All-SEC first-team accolades from the league’s coaches and media after starting 12 games in 2019. Making his season even more impressive was the fact that Smith was limited to no contact in practices throughout the season after battling back from blood clots in his lungs that forced him to miss the final five games of his sophomore season.

Smith’s incredible return to football as well as his meaningful work in the community also earned him the inaugural Fritz Pollard Trophy and the 2019 Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year Award.

This latest award adds to an already growing list of preseason All-America honors for Smith, honors with include the Walter Camp Foundation as well as Athlon and Street & Smith magazines.

Also earning recognition from the Sporting News was junior offensive lineman Cade Mays, who was a second-team selection.

Mays transferred to UT from Georgia in the offseason after playing a key part on the Bulldogs’ offensive line the past two years. Mays played in 25 games and made 18 starts. Mays was a FWAA Freshman All-American and made the SEC All-Freshman team selection in 2018.

The junior showed his versatility last season, starting at least one game at every position along the offensive line except for center, while helping lead the Bulldogs to a Sugar Bowl victory over Baylor.

Smith and Mays will be part of Tennessee’s talented offensive line that has been rated among the best in the nation by SEC Network analyst Cole Cubelic.

