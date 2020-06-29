Rain and storms at times again today

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We have more on and off rain and storms, coming in batches so there are some breaks in the rain at times. The intensity will jump Tuesday evening, with another WVLT Weather Alert for a severe storm risk.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Isolated runoff issues and flooding are a risk with repeated rainfall.

Your Monday comes with scattered rain and storms during the day, but a little better coverage this afternoon to evening, peaking at 60% of our area. Today’s high is around 86 degrees, but feels 5 degrees warmer. Far Northeast Tennessee is likely to stay near 80 degrees at best, due to the repeated rainfall.

Tonight will slowly quiet down, with spotty rain by the morning. The low will be around 70 degrees again.

LOOKING AHEAD

A WVLT Weather Alert is in place from 4 to 11 p.m. Tuesday. We’ll have a few storms developing in the afternoon then hitting 60% of our area Tuesday evening. Isolated stronger to severe storms are possible, with damaging winds the main threat. The high will be around 86 degrees, and continuing to feel 6 degrees warmer due to high humidity.

We continue with what is more of an on and off rain and storm pattern for the next several days. Flooding is an ongoing concern, with locally heavy rainfall approaching 2 to 3 inches in spots will lead to runoff issues and rising creeks.

We’ll have more persistent rain throughout Wednesday, and an 80% coverage of our area. The high will be cooler at 82 degrees.

Stepping back to scattered rain and storms Thursday, gives us a chance to warm a little warm.

Now, we’re looking at a good streak of drier days for the Fourth of July holiday weekend. Friday through Sunday are around 90 degrees, but humid and spotty rain and storms could pop-up at times.

We’ll keep you updated on the latest forecast on WVLT News!

Mon AM 8-Day Forecast (WVLT)

