Scammer posing as Blount County deputy, BCSO says

The Blount County Sheriff's Office warned residents about a scam caller posing as a sheriff's deputy.
(WOWT)
Published: Jun. 29, 2020 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Blount County Sheriff’s Office warned residents about a scam caller posing as a sheriff’s deputy.

The sheriff’s office said it became aware of the scam Monday and said the scammer claims to be Sgt. McAlister with the sheriff’s office. The scammer is spoofing the sheriff’s office number, and a BCSO spokesperson warned that the call is a fake.

A spokesperson at BCSO said they do not have an employee by that name. When the person calls, the sheriff’s office said he asks for a return call at 865-344-0059.

“Please do not become a victim of this criminal activity. If you receive a call from the BCSO mainline and the caller claims to be Sgt. McAlister of the Blount County Sheriff’s Office, hang up,” the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office added that “no employee of the BCSO will EVER call an individual to tell them they have unpaid fines, or that they will be arrested because they missed jury duty. We will NOT call an individual and tell them they have an outstanding warrant for their arrest and that they must pay the fine or they will be arrested.”

