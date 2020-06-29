Advertisement

Supreme Court refuses to block upcoming federal executions

The Supreme Court's action leaves no obstacles standing in the way of the executions, the first of which is scheduled for July 13.
The Supreme Court's action leaves no obstacles standing in the way of the executions, the first of which is scheduled for July 13.(CNN, File)
By MARK SHERMAN Associated Press
Published: Jun. 29, 2020 at 9:48 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Monday refused to block the execution of four federal prison inmates who are scheduled to be put to death in July and August.

The executions would mark the first use of the death penalty on the federal level since 2003.

The justices rejected an appeal from four inmates who were convicted of killing children. Justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Sonia Sotomayor noted that they would have blocked the executions from going forward.

The court's action leaves no obstacles standing in the way of the executions, the first of which is scheduled for July 13.

The inmates are separately asking a federal judge in Washington to impose a new delay on their executions over other legal issues that have yet to be resolved.

The activity at the high court came after Attorney General William Barr directed the federal Bureau of Prisons to schedule the executions. Three of the men had been scheduled to be put to death when Barr first announced the federal government would resume executions last year, ending an informal moratorium on federal capital punishment as the issue receded from the public domain.

"The American people, acting through Congress and Presidents of both political parties, have long instructed that defendants convicted of the most heinous crimes should be subject to a sentence of death," Barr said in a statement last month. "The four murderers whose executions are scheduled today have received full and fair proceedings under our Constitution and laws. We owe it to the victims of these horrific crimes, and to the families left behind, to carry forward the sentence imposed by our justice system."

The federal government's initial effort was put on hold by a trial judge after the inmates challenged the new execution procedures, and the federal appeals court in Washington and the Supreme Court both declined to step in late last year. But in April, the appeals court threw out the judge's order.

The federal prison in Indiana where the executions would take place, USP Terre Haute, has struggled to combat the coronavirus pandemic behind bars. One inmate there has died from COVID-19.

The inmates scheduled for execution are: Danny Lee, who was convicted in Arkansas of killing a family of three, including an 8-year-old; Wesley Ira Purkey, of Kansas, who raped and murdered a 16-year-old girl and killed an 80-year-old woman; Dustin Lee Honken, who killed five people in Iowa, including two children; and Keith Dwayne Nelson, who kidnapped a 10-year-old girl who was rollerblading in front of her Kansas home and raped her in a forest behind a church before strangling the young girl with a wire.

Three of the executions — for Lee, Purkley and Honken — are scheduled days apart beginning July 13. Nelson's execution is scheduled for Aug. 28. The Justice Department said additional executions will be set at a later date.

Ruth Friedman, an attorney for Lee, decried the federal death penalty as "arbitrary, racially-biased, and rife with poor lawyering and junk science."

"Despite these problems, and even as people across the country are demanding that leaders rethink crime, punishment, and justice, the government is barreling ahead with its plans to carry out the first federal executions in 17 years," Friedman said in a statement. "Given the unfairness built into the federal death penalty system and the many unanswered questions about both the cases of the men scheduled to die and the government's new execution protocol, there must be appropriate court review before the government can proceed with any execution."

Purkey's lawyers separately filed court papers last week asking a federal judge to halt his execution, arguing that he isn't mentally fit to be executed because he suffers from "advancing Alzheimer's disease and deteriorating cognitive functioning." The lawyers argue that Purkey doesn't understand why the government plans to execute him and that he believes it is retaliation for many complaints about conditions in the federal prison system.

Executions on the federal level have been rare and the government has put to death only three defendants since restoring the federal death penalty in 1988 — most recently in 2003, when Louis Jones was executed for the 1995 kidnapping, rape and murder of a young female soldier.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

WVLT News

Masks to be required inside Knoxville’s city-owned buildings

Updated: moments ago
Knoxville mayor Indya Kincannon signed an executive order mandating masks to be worn inside all of Knoxville's city-owned buildings.

WVLT News

Selfish, risky, says Kelsea Ballerini of Chase Rice Brushy Mountain concert

Updated: moments ago
Brushy Mountain State Penitentiary said it followed state guidelines during a Chase Rice concert Saturday which had 4,000 people in attendance.

WVLT News

New York Broadway performances shut down through end of 2020

Updated: 7 minutes ago
The Broadway League, the trade association that regulates theater performances in New York City, said Monday that all Broadway shows would be canceled through the end of 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

WVLT News

Ford will let you return your new car if you lose your job

Updated: 7 minutes ago
Ford announced Monday that it would allow anyone who loses their job within one year of buying a new car, truck or SUV to return it at no cost.

National Politics

Dems push election-season health care bill toward House OK

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By ALAN FRAM
Democrats pushed a strengthening of “Obamacare” patient protections toward House passage Monday.

Latest News

WVLT News

Scammer posing as Blount County deputy, BCSO says

Updated: 12 minutes ago
The Blount County Sheriff's Office warned residents about a scam caller posing as a sheriff's deputy.

National

Couple draw guns at protesting crowd heading to St. Louis mayor’s home

Updated: 14 minutes ago
Mark McCloskey, 63, told a TV station that he and wife, Patricia, both personal injury lawyers, were facing an "angry mob" on their private street and feared for their lives Sunday night.

National Politics

Reddit, Twitch clamp down Trumpist forums for hate speech

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By TALI ARBEL AP Technology Writer
The Trump forum was banned because it too often hosted content that broke Reddit's rules, including encouraging violence, and "antagonized" the company.

WVLT News

Extra $600 unemployment payments coming to an end

Updated: 23 minutes ago
The additional $600 a week benefit added to Tennesseans Unemployment Compensation is set to expire in July.

WVLT News

STAR Hosts public pony parade

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Amanda Hara
Shangri-La Therapeutic Academy of Riding (STAR) is hosting a drive through horse parade Tuesday, June 30.

Coronavirus

Florida site of GOP convention orders wearing of masks

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By TAMARA LUSH and EMILY SCHMALL Associated Press
The United States on Monday reported 38,800 newly confirmed infections, with the total surpassing 2.5 million.