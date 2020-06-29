Tennessee Smokies cancels annual Beerfest due to COVID-19
Published: Jun. 29, 2020 at 3:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Smokies baseball team announced its annual Beerfest has been canceled due to COVID-19.
The event was originally scheduled for August 15.
An official release said anyone who purchased tickets will receive a refund “in a timely manner.”
Anyone who has questions can contact officials by email at events@smokiesbaseball.com or visit the Tennessee Smokies website.
