Tennessee Smokies cancels annual Beerfest due to COVID-19

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Smokies baseball team announced its annual Beerfest has been canceled due to COVID-19.

The event was originally scheduled for August 15.

An official release said anyone who purchased tickets will receive a refund “in a timely manner.”

Anyone who has questions can contact officials by email at events@smokiesbaseball.com or visit the Tennessee Smokies website.

