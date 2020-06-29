Advertisement

Trash has been piling up for days, say Union Co. neighbors

Trash hasn't been picked up from a Union County community for more than a week, according to neighbors.
Published: Jun. 29, 2020 at 7:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MAYNARDVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Trash hasn’t been picked up from a Union County community for more than a week, according to neighbors. They said service from a local trash company suddenly stopped.

Complaints poured in to the WVLT News room about Tri-County Sanitation.

The president of Stonewood Creek Subdivision, Raphael Azzarone, told WVLT News that his trash hadn’t been picked up in more than a week. “It’s been a very much...frustrating situation because we still, as of Monday, we still don’t know.” He added that he, like many residents, paid an entire year of trash service on April 1. “There’s no word about any kind of refund.”

WVLT News Reporter Ashley Bohle traveled to Tri-County Sanitation and met with a man who said he was the owner, Vinney Loy. Loy said the company lacked the personnel to complete the job.

“We have roughly 8,000 customers,” Loy said. “We have the equipment, but no personnel.” Loy said that Waste Connections stepped in to help in the interim. WVLT News was unable to make contact with Waste Connections of Tennessee Monday to confirm that information.

Loy said he’s battling stage 4 cancer and has had to step away from the business. All of the customers will be going to Waste Connection, but the neighborhood hasn’t been totally satisfied.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

