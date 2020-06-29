Advertisement

Tuesday’s storms prompt another WVLT Weather Alert

Storms will intensify Tuesday evening with damaging winds and heavy rain the main threats.
By Austin Bowling
Published: Jun. 29, 2020 at 1:58 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Spotty storms are still a possibility for the remainder of your Monday. Tuesday’s storms will increase in coverage and intensity, leading to the next WVLT Weather Alert Day.

WHAT TO EXPECT

As of lunchtime, a few spotty downpours are starting to develop across the south Valley and parts of the plateau. The coverage will increase throughout the afternoon and evening hours, maxing out at about 60%. Today’s high will reach the mid 80s, but it will feel 5 degrees warmer. Upper East Tennessee is likely to stay near 80 degrees at best, due to the repeated rainfall.

Storms will slowly taper off overnight, eventually becoming stray showers by the morning hours. The low will be around 70 degrees again.

LOOKING AHEAD

A WVLT Weather Alert is in place from Noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday. Those storms will begin to develop around lunchtime and build through the afternoon. Isolated stronger to severe storms are possible with damaging winds being the main threat. The high will be around 86 degrees, and continuing to feel 6 degrees warmer due to high humidity.

We’re still monitoring the threat of locally heavy rainfall for the next several days. Flooding is an ongoing concern with rainfall totals approaching 2 to 3 inches in spots. That will lead to runoff issues, rising creeks and ponding on the roads.

We’ll have more persistent rain throughout Wednesday and an 80% coverage of our area. The high will be slightly cooler in the lower 80s.

Rain and storm coverage will dial back a bit on Thursday to about 40%. Temperatures will bounce back a bit as a result, reaching the upper 80s.

Thankfully, we’re looking at a good streak of drier days for the Fourth of July holiday weekend. Friday through Sunday are around 90 degrees, but stray storms could pop up in the building heat and humidity.

We’ll keep you updated on the latest forecast on WVLT News!

Download the WVLT Weather App
Apple Users
Android Users
Mon AM 8-Day Forecast
Mon AM 8-Day Forecast(WVLT)

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Rain and storms at times again today

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Heather Haley
We have more on and off rain and storms, coming in batches so there are some breaks in the rain at times. The intensity will jump Tuesday evening, with another WVLT Weather Alert for a severe storm risk.

WVLT News

Isolated to scattered rain overnight

Updated: Jun. 28, 2020 at 4:29 PM EDT
|
By Kyle Grainger
Rain will continue to move into the area overnight tonight, we’ll wake up to more showers and storms on Monday morning. WVLT Weather Alert is in effect through early evening as some of these showers and storms have the potential to bring heavy rain and some storms that could read severe limits.

Forecast

WVLT Weather Alert: some strong to severe storms today

Updated: Jun. 28, 2020 at 8:47 AM EDT
|
By Heather Haley
We have a WVLT Weather Alert for Sunday, with damaging wind and hail a possibility out of the line of rain and storms that are moving through.

Forecast

Threat of strong storms prompts WVLT Weather Alert Sunday

Updated: Jun. 27, 2020 at 11:43 PM EDT
Recurring WVLT News recording

Latest News

Forecast

WVLT Weather Alert Sunday afternoon

Updated: Jun. 27, 2020 at 6:46 PM EDT
Recurring WVLT News recording

Forecast

Storm chances ramp up starting this weekend

Updated: Jun. 26, 2020 at 11:42 PM EDT
Recurring WVLT News recording

Forecast

Spotty storms Saturday, more likely Sunday

Updated: Jun. 26, 2020 at 6:55 PM EDT
Recurring WVLT News recording

WVLT News

Spotty showers this afternoon, hot again

Updated: Jun. 26, 2020 at 6:18 AM EDT
|
By Kyle Grainger
We’re starting Friday off on the warm and muggy side with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s across the area.

Forecast

Enjoy Friday, increasing rain chances this weekend

Updated: Jun. 25, 2020 at 3:40 PM EDT
|
By Heather Haley
We're ending the week on a beautiful note with a typical summer-feel. Enjoy it, because rain chances increase this weekend with rain and times for most of next week.

WVLT News

More sunshine coming for the afternoon

Updated: Jun. 25, 2020 at 7:41 AM EDT
|
By Kyle Grainger
Hot again this Thursday.