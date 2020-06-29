Tuesday’s storms prompt another WVLT Weather Alert

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Spotty storms are still a possibility for the remainder of your Monday. Tuesday’s storms will increase in coverage and intensity, leading to the next WVLT Weather Alert Day.

WHAT TO EXPECT

As of lunchtime, a few spotty downpours are starting to develop across the south Valley and parts of the plateau. The coverage will increase throughout the afternoon and evening hours, maxing out at about 60%. Today’s high will reach the mid 80s, but it will feel 5 degrees warmer. Upper East Tennessee is likely to stay near 80 degrees at best, due to the repeated rainfall.

Storms will slowly taper off overnight, eventually becoming stray showers by the morning hours. The low will be around 70 degrees again.

LOOKING AHEAD

A WVLT Weather Alert is in place from Noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday. Those storms will begin to develop around lunchtime and build through the afternoon. Isolated stronger to severe storms are possible with damaging winds being the main threat. The high will be around 86 degrees, and continuing to feel 6 degrees warmer due to high humidity.

We’re still monitoring the threat of locally heavy rainfall for the next several days. Flooding is an ongoing concern with rainfall totals approaching 2 to 3 inches in spots. That will lead to runoff issues, rising creeks and ponding on the roads.

We’ll have more persistent rain throughout Wednesday and an 80% coverage of our area. The high will be slightly cooler in the lower 80s.

Rain and storm coverage will dial back a bit on Thursday to about 40%. Temperatures will bounce back a bit as a result, reaching the upper 80s.

Thankfully, we’re looking at a good streak of drier days for the Fourth of July holiday weekend. Friday through Sunday are around 90 degrees, but stray storms could pop up in the building heat and humidity.

We’ll keep you updated on the latest forecast on WVLT News!

Download the WVLT Weather App Apple Users Android Users

Mon AM 8-Day Forecast (WVLT)

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.