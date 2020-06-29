Tulsa Police: Two officers shot during traffic stop
Tulsa police are investigating after they said two officers were shot Monday morning.
Published: Jun. 29, 2020 at 8:01 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Police said both officers were taken to separate hospitals after the event started as a traffic stop near 21st Street and I-44.
Officers set up a large perimeter and said they are searching for a suspect.
