450 nominations submitted for neighborhood dog parks

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - More than 450 people have nominated their neighborhood for one of Knoxville’s 10 new dog parks. The deadline is Tuesday, June 30.

The Boyd Family Foundation made a $500,000 to fund the project in partnership with Knox County and the City of Knoxville.

The foundation will give 10 dog parks grants worth $50,000 each to five city and five county neighborhoods that apply and meet the criteria. Five will go within city limits and 5 will go in the county.

“There is no better place to get to know your neighbors than a neighborhood dog park,” said Randy Boyd, of the Boyd Family Foundation. “Dog parks bring people and pets together from all different backgrounds and walks of life. We are honored to make Knox County and Knoxville the Most Pet-Friendly Community in America.”

Harrison Forbes, the grant organizer, said this will put Knoxville at the top for dog-friendly cities. “This program, adding the 10 new parks, we’ll get Knoxville back in the number one position across the board. We’ve had 450 nominations already... there’s a few zip codes that have 6 to 7 different neighborhoods that have all nominated.”

Forbes said after Tuesday, the nomination period will be followed by a social engagement period from July 1-24 where neighborhoods are encouraged to publicly share on social media why their neighborhood needs a dog park using the hashtag #KNDP.

Residents have until 5:00 p.m. est. June 30th to apply. Click here to apply.

