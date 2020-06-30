Advertisement

AMC pushes back movie theater reopening by 2 weeks

AMC Theaters, the nation’s largest chain, is pushing back its plans to begin reopening theaters by two weeks. (AMC/file)
By AP
Published: Jun. 29, 2020 at 8:04 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
(AP) - AMC Theaters, the nation’s largest chain, is pushing back its plans to begin reopening theaters by two weeks.

The company said Monday that it would open approximately 450 U.S. locations on July 30 and the remaining 150 the following week.

The company had planned to begin opening locations in mid-July, but last week the July theatrical release calendar was effectively wiped clean when Disney and Warner Bros. delayed the releases of “Mulan” and “Tenet” to August dates.

AMC CEO and President Adam Aron says that its general managers across the U.S. started working full time Monday to get their buildings ready to reopen.

Most indoor U.S. theaters have been closed since mid-March because of the coronavirus pandemic.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

