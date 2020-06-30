Big Kahuna Wing Festival 2020 canceled

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville’s Big Kahuna Wing Festival set for September 2020 at World’s Fair Park has been canceled because of the pandemic.

“It is with a heavy heart that we announce that Knoxville’s largest annual chicken wing festival – the Big Kahuna Wing Festival, originally scheduled for Sunday, September 6 th at World’s Fair Park in downtown Knoxville, has been canceled due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic,” said an official release.

The festival organizer said there are plans to still raise money to donate to The Empty Stocking Fund this year. A big announcement will be made July 6 on WIVK, NewsTalk 98.7, Sports Animal 99.1, and WVLT for the launch of their BKW Festival 2020 Donation Day.

