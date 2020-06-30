Blount Co. woman concerned about school for immune-compromised daughter

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Blount County woman has been debating whether to send her teenager back to school or do virtual learning.

”The cases going up right now I’m not really sure what to do as a parent. I really wish I knew the right thing to do. She wants to go to school, I would like her to go to school, but we are again on the fence,” explained Cindee Horowitz.

Cindee Horowitz is 17-year-old Leah’s mom.

Leah will be a junior at William Blount High School this year.

“Our doctor has told us it is a personal decision. That if we can keep her safe then it’s fine for her to go to school. Obviously social distance and wear a mask,” explained Cindee Horowitz.

Leah has Crohn’s disease and takes a medication that suppresses her immune system, according to Cindee.

“It was a struggle to do the online classes with her because she’s a visual learner. And so to do it on a computer was really difficult,” said Cindee Horowitz.

Cindee said she plans to drive Leah to school instead of allowing her to take the bus.

“I don’t see how they’re going to be able to social distance and keep masks on even though they’re high schoolers. It’s still going to be difficult. I’m concerned about lunch time and things like that,” explained Cindee Horowitz.

Blount County Schools announced a reopening plan where daily temperature checks will be given to staff and students, signs will be posted reminding everyone about social distancing and masks are recommended, but not required.

“She misses her friends a lot and that’s for her the bigger issue as well. She’s scared, but she wants to go to school and see her friends,” said Horowitz.

Governor Bill Lee signed Executive Order 50 on Monday extending the Tennessee State of Emergency through August 29, a month after BCS is set to return.

“In all honesty, I just don’t see how school starting is going to happen. I wish they would postpone the opening of school for a little while longer after that to at least see how this plays out,” explained Cindee Horowitz.

Parents have until July 17 to choose which option is best for their students.

Blount County Schools will begin on July 29.

