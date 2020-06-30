Boy dies after getting stuck beneath garage gate in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A seven-year-old boy died after becoming trapped in a garage gate in Nashville earlier in June.

Nashville CBS affiliate reported that the family of Dedric Holt said he passed away Tuesday morning after suffering a brain injury. He had been in the Intensive Care Unit after an incident that happened June 11 at a Metropolitan Development and Housing Agency garage. He was stuck beneath a garage gate for about 13 minutes, according to his family.

Nashville police said Holt grabbed onto an automated exit gate as it lifted him up and caused him to roll into the motor shaft at the top of the gate. A bystander saw the boy and called police. The family said he was playing with his cousins at a nearby playground before going to the gate.

WTVF reported it’s unclear how the gate opened, but his aunt said she was told the emergency button was pushed. Residents said the gates would normally be closed, but on Tuesday, each gate was open.

Dedric’s family now wants MDHA to put measures in place to prevent future accidents.

In response to the boy's death, MDHA Executive Director Jim Harbison released the following statement:

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.