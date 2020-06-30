California woman gored multiple times by Yellowstone bison

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Wyo. (AP) - A 72-year-old California woman was gored multiple times by a wild bison at Yellowstone National Park after repeatedly approaching the animal to take its photograph.

Park administrators said Monday that the woman was flown to an Idaho hospital for treatment of her injuries following the June 25 incident. She was not identified and her current condition is unknown.

Officials say she approached within ten feet of the bison multiple times after it came near her campsite. Park visitors are required to stay at least 25 yards (23 meters) away from large animals, including bison.

After a 72-year-old woman from California approached within 10 feet of a bison multiple times to take its photo, the... Posted by Yellowstone National Park on Tuesday, June 30, 2020

