Carol Stiff begins tenure as WBHOF Board President

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Honoring the past, celebrating the present and promoting the future--these ideals were formulated when the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame opened its doors 21 years ago this month. These values are just as relevant today says new Women’s Basketball Hall Of Fame Board President Carol Stiff, ”It’s a beautiful slogan that they have built over the years, and thanks to Pat Summitt and the University of Tennessee for getting this thing started. It started in Jackson, Tennessee, and moved to Knoxville, and it’s a beautiful tribute.”

Currently ESPN’s Vice President for Programming & Acquisitions with an emphasis on NCAA women’s basketball, WNBA, and other various women’s sports, Stiff is also one the Hall’s newest class of inductees. She said, ”It’s the highest honor I could ever receive in my life and my legacy. To be going into the WBHOF, I never thought I would see the day and thank all of those who’ve surrounded me and paved the way like Pat Summitt. It’s truly an honor.”

The Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame recently released a statement on its mission, a mission Carol says is to continue to make diversity and inclusion a part of its culture. ”It’s extremely important,” she said, “and it’s a statement we all wanted to get out there at this time, and it’s not just a statement. I asked that we had an action item with the statement to partner with the YWCA and do something for the community of Knoxville with something that’s very important to the board and especially myself.” Stiff, who’s spent the past 25 years at ESPN, replaces Danielle Donehew as Board President and will remain in the post for two years.

Carol is a member of several professional groups, including the Women’s Sports Foundation, appointed to the USA Women’s Basketball Standing Committee, the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame Screening Committee, the Collegiate Women’s Sports Awards Board, Pat Summitt Advisory Committee and has served as a panelist and/or lecturer for several sports-related events. Carol graduated from Southern Connecticut State University in 1983 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Physical Education; then again in 1989, she received a Master’s degree in Human Performance/Physical Education.

