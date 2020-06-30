Advertisement

Carol Stiff begins tenure as WBHOF Board President

Published: Jun. 29, 2020 at 11:18 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Honoring the past, celebrating the present and promoting the future--these ideals were formulated when the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame opened its doors 21 years ago this month. These values are just as relevant today says new Women’s Basketball Hall Of Fame Board President Carol Stiff, ”It’s a beautiful slogan that they have built over the years, and thanks to Pat Summitt and the University of Tennessee for getting this thing started. It started in Jackson, Tennessee, and moved to Knoxville, and it’s a beautiful tribute.”

Currently ESPN’s Vice President for Programming & Acquisitions with an emphasis on NCAA women’s basketball, WNBA, and other various women’s sports, Stiff is also one the Hall’s newest class of inductees. She said, ”It’s the highest honor I could ever receive in my life and my legacy. To be going into the WBHOF, I never thought I would see the day and thank all of those who’ve surrounded me and paved the way like Pat Summitt. It’s truly an honor.”

The Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame recently released a statement on its mission, a mission Carol says is to continue to make diversity and inclusion a part of its culture. ”It’s extremely important,” she said, “and it’s a statement we all wanted to get out there at this time, and it’s not just a statement. I asked that we had an action item with the statement to partner with the YWCA and do something for the community of Knoxville with something that’s very important to the board and especially myself.” Stiff, who’s spent the past 25 years at ESPN, replaces Danielle Donehew as Board President and will remain in the post for two years.

Carol is a member of several professional groups, including the Women’s Sports Foundation, appointed to the USA Women’s Basketball Standing Committee, the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame Screening Committee, the Collegiate Women’s Sports Awards Board, Pat Summitt Advisory Committee and has served as a panelist and/or lecturer for several sports-related events. Carol graduated from Southern Connecticut State University in 1983 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Physical Education; then again in 1989, she received a Master’s degree in Human Performance/Physical Education.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Tuesday’s storms prompt another WVLT Weather Alert

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Austin Bowling
We have more on and off rain and storms, coming in batches so there are some breaks in the rain at times. The intensity will jump Tuesday evening, with another WVLT Weather Alert for a severe storm risk.

WVLT News

Two teens pulled from submerged car as flash flooding hits East Tennessee

Updated: 5 hours ago
Flash flooding hit roads and homes across East Tennessee due to a severe storm risk Monday night.

WVLT News

Kansas teacher includes kindergarten students in wedding

Updated: 5 hours ago
A Wichita school teacher who brought graduation to all 16 of her students, also included them in on her special day.

WVLT News

Brushy Mountain canceling Kip Moore concert

Updated: 5 hours ago
Brushy Mountain State Penitentiary said it followed state guidelines during a Chase Rice concert Saturday which had 4,000 people in attendance.

Latest News

WVLT News

FedEx pilot released from detainment in China, reunited with family after 10 months

Updated: 5 hours ago
A FedEx pilot and retired U.S. Air Force pilot has been reunited with his family after being detained in China since September 2019.

WVLT News

Nashville police handing out advisories to violators of mask mandate

Updated: 6 hours ago
Nashville police say they will hand out advisory notices to spread the word about the city's new public mask mandate.

WVLT News

Murfreesboro man accused of shooting up home with 1-year-old inside

Updated: 6 hours ago
Murfreesboro Police officers arrested a man who allegedly shot up a home with seven people inside, including a 1-year-old.

WVLT News

Trash has been piling up for days, say Union Co. neighbors

Updated: 6 hours ago
A community in Union County said it's frustrated by what neighbors call the lack of service that they're getting from a local trash company.

WVLT News

MGM releases trailer for Aretha Franklin biopic starring Jennifer Hudson

Updated: 6 hours ago
Academy Award winner Jennifer Hudson takes on the role of the “Queen of Soul” in MGM’s official trailer for “Respect.”

National

Supreme Court strikes down Louisiana abortion clinic law

Updated: 6 hours ago
Chief Justice John Roberts voted with four liberal colleagues in overruling the law requiring doctors who perform abortions have admitting privileges at nearby hospitals.