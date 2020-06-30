Chickens spill from truck on I-40 in Nashville, cause traffic delays
Traffic was delayed Tuesday morning in Nashville after chickens spilled out onto I-40.
Published: Jun. 30, 2020 at 6:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Traffic was delayed in Nashville Tuesday morning after chickens spilled from a truck onto I-40.
Nashville CBS affiliate WTVF reported that the animals were on a flatbed truck when the incident happened at the ramp to I-65 southbound.
The cleanup caused a slowdown and pushed traffic back on I-40 westbound and I-24 westbound.
Officials said it was cleaned up by 8:45 a.m.
