Advertisement

COVID-19 survivor barely recognizes himself after 25 days in a coma

Ahmad Ayyad went from peak physical condition and competing in obstacle races to losing 60 pounds after being hospitalized due to the coronavirus.
Ahmad Ayyad went from peak physical condition and competing in obstacle races to losing 60 pounds after being hospitalized due to the coronavirus.(Source: CNN)
Published: Jun. 30, 2020 at 6:52 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN/Gray News) – The first COVID-19 patient to need a ventilator at Johns Hopkins Hospital is making a remarkable recovery.

Ahmad Ayyad took an Uber to a Washington D.C. hospital in March after experiencing what he thought were flu symptoms.

His life was in the balance.

“They put me in a coma, and they put me on a ventilator,” Ayyad said. “I wake up the next day, I’m in Baltimore at Hopkins.”

He tested positive for coronavirus and influenza.

“He is a very athletic, fit individual and he’s young and so my first thought was wow, if this can happen to him and he can be this sick, this can happen to anyone,” said Dr. Natalie West, a pulmonary specialist at the Johns Hopkins Hospital.

The 40-year-old athlete was in an induced coma for 25 days.

The ordeal took a toll on his body. He lost 60 pounds.

“I was basically paralyzed, I couldn’t move,” he said. “All my muscles were gone.”

Ayyad also had heart and lung damage.

Physical therapy involved relearning to eat, walk and talk. It was a difficult process.

Ayyad said he hopes to be back to normal by September and offered some advice as the virus continues to spread.

“Take it seriously. It’s not a joke,” he said.

“It can kill you, even if you think you’re healthy and immune to it. You’re not.”

Copyright 2020 CNN and Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Vols Sports

Massive Vol recruit talks body transformation

Updated: 24 minutes ago
Jacob Hood drops the weight and catches UT's attention

Coronavirus

Republicans, with exception of Trump, now push mask-wearing

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By AAMER MADHANI and LAURIE KELLMAN Associated Press
In Republican circles -- with the notable exception of the man who leads the party -- the debate about masks is over: It’s time to put one on.

Forecast

Flash flooding threat remains through Thursday

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Austin Bowling
We have more on and off rain and storms for a couple of days. The intensity increases today, with another WVLT Weather Alert for a severe storm risk.

News

Socially Distanced Fourth of July Ideas

Updated: 39 minutes ago

Coronavirus

Sunbelt states rush to line up hospital beds, not barstools, amid virus surge

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By TAMARA LUSH and LORNE COOK Associated Press
The European Union will reopen its borders to travelers from 14 countries, and possibly China soon, the bloc announced Tuesday, but most Americans have been refused entry for at least another two weeks due to soaring coronavirus infections in the U.S.

Latest News

WVLT News

Ice Bears skating ahead with season plans

Updated: 51 minutes ago
Despite uncertainty of what lies ahead, Knoxville's SPHL hockey team gearing up for a new season.

National

High court sparks new battle over church-state separation

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By DAVID CRARY and ELANA SCHOR
Religious freedom advocates are pleased and some secular groups alarmed following a Supreme Court ruling that states must give religious schools the same access to public funding that other private schools receive.

National

With a pen stroke, Mississippi drops Confederate-themed flag

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By EMILY WAGSTER PETTUS Associated Press
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves will sign a bill Tuesday evening to retire the last state flag in the U.S. that includes the Confederate battle emblem.

WVLT News

Tenn. state senator ‘quite troubled’ that DCS pays adoption subsidies but doesn’t check on adopted children

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Amanda Hara
State Senator Ken Yager (R-Kingston) is on a mission to make sure the Tennessee Department of Children’s Services (DCS) performs welfare checks on adopted children whose parents receive adoption subsidy payments from the state of Tennessee.

WVLT News

Chickens spill from truck on I-40 in Nashville, cause traffic delays

Updated: 1 hours ago
Traffic was delayed Tuesday morning in Nashville after chickens spilled out onto I-40.