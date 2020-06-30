Deadline extended for families to apply for COVID-19 food assistance

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Department of Human Services (TDHS) announced Tuesday that the deadline for families to apply for COVID-19 related food support was extended to July 13. You can apply here.

According to a release from TDHS, the program provides families with $5.70 in food benefits per child for each day that the child qualifies.

For eligibility, children must receive free or reduced meals at school or attend a Community Eligibility Provision school. Families who received SNAP or TANF benefits do not need to apply as the P-EBT will be applied to their existing EBT cards.

Families who qualify and are not already receiving SNAP or TANF benefits will receive a P-EBT card in July that can be used to purchase food at any store that accepts EBT or online at Amazon or Walmart.

P-EBT is designed to replace meals lost during the months of March, April, and May due to COVID19 school closures.

Families can apply for the Pandemic Electronic Benefit (P-EBT) program through 4:30 p.m. central time or 5:30 p.m. eastern time.

For assistance, you can call the TDHS hotline at 1-833-496-0661.

