Advertisement

EmiSunshine debuts song benefitting COVID-19 relief efforts

The East Tennessee native and the legendary Bootsy Collins teamed up for "Stars."
East Tennessee's own EmiSunshine records the song "Stars," headed up by the legendary Bootsy Collins
East Tennessee's own EmiSunshine records the song "Stars," headed up by the legendary Bootsy Collins(EmiSunshine)
By Harry Sullivan
Published: Jun. 30, 2020 at 11:08 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -

East Tennessee singer/songwriter EmiSunshine has teamed up with funk music legend Bootsy Collins. The song titled “Stars” was released on June 12th, and benefits the Grammy Award’s MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund.

EmiSunshine co-wrote the song and also sings lead. With everything going on in the world today, she said it was tough to get in the right frame of mind to write a song that inspires.

“My band was filing for unemployment.” Said Emi. “We were dealing with a lot of stuff. And we still are. And this has really effected our work and many others. It was kind of hard to kind of find that positive outlook.”

While the song was centered around the current pandemic, Emi said she wanted something that could apply to all of the struggles that people are facing.

“I wanted to just kind of have a way of relating to anything that could happen to us and kind of make an anthem for being just a positive song,” said Emi. “I think that it can relate to a lot of different things.”

With a new song, music video and all the collaboration that goes with it, the duo still has yet to meet in person. The entire project, headed by Bootsy, was performed over computer meetings and other electronic communications.

The song is available for download on iTunes, Spotify, as well as bootsycollins.com

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

WVLT News

Tennessee deputy indicted for sexual assault

Updated: 32 minutes ago
A middle Tennessee law enforcement officer has been indicted for sexual assault after an investigation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

WVLT News

Big Kahuna Wing Festival 2020 canceled

Updated: 2 hours ago
Knoxville’s Big Kahuna Wing Festival set for September 2020 at World’s Fair Park has been canceled because of the pandemic.

News

Gloves translates sign language into speech

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
UCLA scientists have developed a glove that translates American Sign Language into speech in real-time.

WVLT News

450 nominations submitted for neighborhood dog parks

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Casey Wheeless
More than 450 people have nominated their neighborhood for a new Knox County dog park.

Latest News

WVLT News

Homicide investigation underway after woman found dead outside Knoxville apartment building

Updated: 3 hours ago
Knoxville Police Department is investigating a homicide after a woman was found dead outside an apartment on Better Tomorrow Drive.

WVLT News

Most Knox County roads reopen after Monday rain

Updated: 3 hours ago
Most Knox County Roads were reopened Tuesday morning following reports of flooding Monday night.

WVLT News

Regal Theaters pushes reopening date to July 31

Updated: 6 hours ago
The parent company of Knoxville based Regal Cinemas announced the reopening date for theaters has been moved to July 31.

Forecast

Scattered downpours, stronger storms today

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Heather Haley
We have more on and off rain and storms for a couple of days. The intensity increases today, with another WVLT Weather Alert for a severe storm risk.

WVLT News

Two teens pulled from submerged car as flash flooding hits East Tennessee

Updated: 13 hours ago
Flash flooding hit roads and homes across East Tennessee due to a severe storm risk Monday night.

WVLT News

Kansas teacher includes kindergarten students in wedding

Updated: 13 hours ago
A Wichita school teacher who brought graduation to all 16 of her students, also included them in on her special day.