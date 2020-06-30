EmiSunshine debuts song benefitting COVID-19 relief efforts

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -

East Tennessee singer/songwriter EmiSunshine has teamed up with funk music legend Bootsy Collins. The song titled “Stars” was released on June 12th, and benefits the Grammy Award’s MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund.

EmiSunshine co-wrote the song and also sings lead. With everything going on in the world today, she said it was tough to get in the right frame of mind to write a song that inspires.

“My band was filing for unemployment.” Said Emi. “We were dealing with a lot of stuff. And we still are. And this has really effected our work and many others. It was kind of hard to kind of find that positive outlook.”

While the song was centered around the current pandemic, Emi said she wanted something that could apply to all of the struggles that people are facing.

“I wanted to just kind of have a way of relating to anything that could happen to us and kind of make an anthem for being just a positive song,” said Emi. “I think that it can relate to a lot of different things.”

With a new song, music video and all the collaboration that goes with it, the duo still has yet to meet in person. The entire project, headed by Bootsy, was performed over computer meetings and other electronic communications.

The song is available for download on iTunes, Spotify, as well as bootsycollins.com

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.