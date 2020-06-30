FedEx pilot released from detainment in China, reunited with family after 10 months.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WVLT) -A FedEx pilot and retired U.S. Air Force pilot has been reunited with his family after being detained in China since September 2019.

According to the Associated Press, Todd Hohn left Guangzhou, China on June 27, 10 months after being detained for items found in his luggage before he boarded a commercial flight.

The Wall Street Journal reported officials found pellets used in replica air guns in his bag. A criminal investigation was launched.

In a statement released Monday, U.S. Attorney Theodore Simon says Hohn has been officially exonerated.

The statement reads:

Despite the inherent difficulties of facing a criminal investigation in a foreign country, Todd led with grace, integrity, and most of all innocence. From September 2019 to his exoneration Todd remained at all times free on bail. After this lengthy legal process, his innocence was demonstrated and ultimately recognized. He has been completely and officially exonerated. In fact, it was officially determined that no formal criminal charges would even be brought.

Simon says Hohn noted that he was treated with courtesy and respect during his time in China and holds no animosity.

