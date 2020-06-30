Flash flooding threat remains through Thursday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Another round of storms is set to race through this afternoon, but the threat of locally heavy rain remains until Thursday.

WHAT TO EXPECT

As was the issue last night, isolated runoff and flash flooding will be a threat tonight, Wednesday & Thursday.

A WVLT Weather Alert is in place until 8 p.m. today. We’re already seeing a wall of water lining up along the plateau as of the lunch hour. That line will continue to push east throughout the afternoon and evening hours. Isolated stronger to severe storms are possible with damaging winds and small hail the primary threats. Heavy downpours could cause flash flooding, so please do not drive through high water. You don’t know if that road is still in tact, and only 12 inches of moving water can sweep away a car.

Today’s high is around 86 degrees, and continuing to feel 5 degrees warmer due to high humidity.

Scattered showers will continue overnight as lows dip into the upper 60s Wednesday morning.

LOOKING AHEAD

Wednesday starts off fairly soggy with about 80% of our area being covered in rain. Eventually, it will become more scattered by late afternoon into evening. Highs will be cooler in the upper 70s to low 80s, around 82 degrees in Knoxville.

Storm chances will start dialing back by Thursday afternoon, bringing back a bit more sunshine. Thursday’s high will be around 87 degrees.

Now, we’re looking at a good streak of drier days for the Fourth of July holiday weekend. Friday through Sunday are around 90 degrees, but humid so spotty rain and storms could pop-up at times.

We’ll keep you updated on the latest forecast on WVLT News!

