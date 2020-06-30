Here is the latest Ohio and West Virginia sports news from The Associated Press

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — A men’s basketball player at West Virginia has tested positive for the coronavirus. The school's athletic department says the player has entered a 14-day isolation period. Men’s basketball players who test negative for the virus can start voluntary workouts on July 6. At least two football players tested positive for the virus in June. The football team started voluntary workouts on June 15. When West Virginia begins its fall semester on Aug. 19, students must wear masks on campus, including in class. Students, faculty and staff must be tested for the virus before they return to campus and complete a coronavirus education course.

CLEVELAND (AP) — A person familiar with the deals says the Cleveland Cavaliers have agreed to terms with free agent forward Jordan Bell on a two-year contract and signed forward Dean Wade to a multiyear deal. The person who spoke on condition of anonymity because the team has not announced the deals says the additions fill two roster openings for the Cavs ahead of the NBA reopening its transaction window. The 6-foot-8 Bell was a second-round pick in 2017. He spent his first two seasons with Golden State. Wade played in 12 games for Cleveland last season.