Here is the latest Ohio news from The Associated Press at 3:40 p.m. EDT

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost says General Motors should repay $60 million in public incentives after it shut down an assembly plant near Youngstown. At issue is an economic development agreement that gave GM millions in tax breaks in exchange for a promise to keep the Lordstown plant operating at least through 2027. GM closed the plant last year then decided to build a new electric battery cell factory in the same area, but with far fewer jobs. The automaker has said it hopes the state will take into account its significant manufacturing presence in Ohio.

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Four Toledo City Council members are accused of taking cash in exchange for votes during a years-long, sweeping bribery scandal, The Toledo Blade reports Tyrone Riley, Yvonne Harper, Larry Sykes, and Gary Johnson were taken into custody Tuesday by federal agents, Federal agents were also at the city council offices on Tuesday. All four are Democrats. The criminal cases appear to have started in March 2018, when a federal law enforcement agent interviewed an unnamed source who owns several commercial properties, primarily gas stations and convenience stores, within Toledo, the state’s fourth largest city. Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz issued a statement saying he was “shocked and heartbroken” by the arrests.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Outdoor visits will be allowed again at Ohio nursing homes beginning July 20. Republican Gov. Mike DeWine said he weighed the risk of relaxing the restriction against the importance of family visits to people’s mental well-being. It was announced even as spikes in COVID-19 cases were reported in two southwest Ohio counties, Hamilton and Montgomery. DeWine said Vice President Mike Pence shared his concern on a Monday call and has offered federal help. The National Guard is stepping up pop-up testing sites in the area. Ohio had 51,046 confirmed and probable virus cases as of Monday and about 2,500 deaths.

KETTERING, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio police chief says officers shot and killed a man who fired at them and refused to drop a gun during a domestic violence call. The Dayton Daily News reports the shooting occurred Sunday night in the Dayton suburb of Kettering. Police have identified the man killed as James Tober Sr. He died at a hospital. Kettering Police Chief Christopher Protsman said Monday a preliminary investigation shows the two officers who fired their weapons acted properly. They've been placed on administrative leave. Protsman says officers can be heard in dash cam audio telling Tober to drop his weapon.