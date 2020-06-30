Here is the latest Ohio news from The Associated Press at 5:40 p.m. EDT

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Federal prosecutors say four Toledo City Council members and a private attorney took part in a bribery and extortion scheme that encouraged soliciting and/or accepting cash and other things of value from business owners in exchange for favorable votes on issues before the council. Tyrone Riley, Yvonne Harper, Larry Sykes, and Garrick “Gary” Johnson, all Democrats who serve on the council, were taken into custody Tuesday by federal agents. Keith Mitchell, an attorney in Toledo who Harper allegedly used to solicit and funnel bribe payments through, remains at large. All five defendants face bribery and extortion charges.

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost says General Motors should repay $60 million in public incentives after it shut down an assembly plant near Youngstown. At issue is an economic development agreement that gave GM millions in tax breaks in exchange for a promise to keep the Lordstown plant operating at least through 2027. GM closed the plant last year then decided to build a new electric battery cell factory in the same area, but with far fewer jobs. The automaker has said it hopes the state will take into account its significant manufacturing presence in Ohio.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio Health Department says the number of confirmed and probable coronavirus cases reported to the state has risen slightly in the past day. The agency also reports a sizable jump in the number of confirmed and probably COVID-19 deaths. The new figures come as Ohio is seeing an increase in the number of cases being reported daily. The state now has nearly 52,000 confirmed and probable cases, with a one-day reported increase of 743 compared to 737 reported on Monday. The Health Department reported 45 deaths on Tuesday, more than twice the 21-day average of 21 daily deaths.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Outdoor visits will be allowed again at Ohio nursing homes beginning July 20. Republican Gov. Mike DeWine said he weighed the risk of relaxing the restriction against the importance of family visits to people’s mental well-being. It was announced even as spikes in COVID-19 cases were reported in two southwest Ohio counties, Hamilton and Montgomery. DeWine said Vice President Mike Pence shared his concern on a Monday call and has offered federal help. The National Guard is stepping up pop-up testing sites in the area. Ohio had 51,046 confirmed and probable virus cases as of Monday and about 2,500 deaths.