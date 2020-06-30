Homicide investigation underway after woman found dead outside Knoxville apartment building

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department is investigating a homicide after a woman was found dead outside an apartment on Better Tomorrow Drive.

KPD said officers were called to Western Heights apartments just after 7 a.m. Tuesday morning for an unresponsive person. When investigators arrived, they found a female victim dead at the scene who had suffered from at least one gunshot wound.

The body was taken to Regional Forensic Center for autopsy.

The victim’s identity has not yet been released pending notification of family. No information regarding the circumstances of the death have been released.

An investigation remains ongoing.

