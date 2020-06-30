Ice Bears skating ahead with season plans

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The pandemic has put a lot of things on ice. It’s quiet now at the Civic Coliseum in Downtown Knoxville, and while the Ice Bears are in hibernation right, they are planning on skating forward with the 20/21 SPHL season says Executive Vice President, Dave Feathers:” So right now the way we’re operating is that the puck is gonna drop in the third week of October and it’s been a great testament. Our fans and our members, our attrition rate is the lowest it’s ever been. Our ticket plans, we have five game plans ready to go and our memberships are in full effect. Right now we’re concentrating on selling merchandise, we have a summer promo for the 4th of July weekend, so it’s all about generating revenue and figuring out ways we can keep our fans engaged with us.”

Selling merchandise Dave says is one of the creative ways they’ve been able to keep their folks employed as they push towards what they hope will be a new season.

