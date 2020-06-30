Jefferson City police searching for missing woman

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Jefferson City Police Department is searching for a missing woman.

Police said 49-year-old Carolyn Ann Rainwater was last seen on June 28. She is described as a woman with salt/pepper colored hair, weighs 250 pounds and is 4′10″.

Anyone with any information is asked to call either 865-475-2002 or 865-475-6855.

