Advertisement

Jefferson City police searching for missing woman

The Jefferson City Police Department is searching for a missing woman.
Carolyn Rainwater
Carolyn Rainwater(WVLT)
Published: Jun. 30, 2020 at 4:07 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Jefferson City Police Department is searching for a missing woman.

Police said 49-year-old Carolyn Ann Rainwater was last seen on June 28. She is described as a woman with salt/pepper colored hair, weighs 250 pounds and is 4′10″.

Anyone with any information is asked to call either 865-475-2002 or 865-475-6855.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

WVLT News

There will be no Smokies baseball this summer

Updated: 6 minutes ago
The Chicago Cubs Double-A affiliate in Sevier County, the Tennessee Smokies, will not see action as minor league ball shuts down for 2020.

WVLT News

Masks required to enter Zoo Knoxville

Updated: 22 minutes ago
Zoo Knoxville said while masks are required to enter the zoo, they are not required in the outdoor areas.

WVLT News

More Hamblen Co. jail staff, inmates test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 50 minutes ago
Hamblen County Sheriff Esco Jarnagin confirmed Tuesday that additional staff and inmates tested positive for COVID-19.

WVLT News

Deadline extended for families to apply for COVID-19 food assistance

Updated: 56 minutes ago
The Tennessee Department of Human Services (TDHS) announced Tuesday that the deadline for families to apply for COVID-19 related food support has been extended to July 13.

Latest News

Forecast

Flash flooding threat remains through Thursday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Austin Bowling
We have more on and off rain and storms for a couple of days. The intensity increases today, with another WVLT Weather Alert for a severe storm risk.

WVLT News

Kitten Yoga benefiting Young Williams Animal Shelter

Updated: 2 hours ago
A South Knoxville yoga studio is hosting classes that combine kittens and yoga.

WVLT News

Study: Tennessee ranks in top ten states of worst drivers

Updated: 3 hours ago
Tennessee was ranked in a list of top ten states with the worst drivers, according to a new SmartAsset study.

WVLT News

Tennessee travelers added to New York, New Jersey quarantine restrictions

Updated: 3 hours ago
Tennessee travelers added to New York, New Jersey quarantine

WVLT News

Tennesse EMS Director indicted after being paid improperly

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By David Sikes
Tennesse EMS Director indicted after being paid improperly

WVLT News

Plaid Apron closed after ‘second hand COVID-19 exposure’

Updated: 3 hours ago
The Plaid Apron restaurant will close after possible second-hand contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19, according to a post on social media.