Jefferson City police searching for missing woman
The Jefferson City Police Department is searching for a missing woman.
Published: Jun. 30, 2020 at 4:07 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Jefferson City Police Department is searching for a missing woman.
Police said 49-year-old Carolyn Ann Rainwater was last seen on June 28. She is described as a woman with salt/pepper colored hair, weighs 250 pounds and is 4′10″.
Anyone with any information is asked to call either 865-475-2002 or 865-475-6855.
