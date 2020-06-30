Advertisement

Johnny Majors documentary to air on WVLT

“Johnny Majors: Straight Ahead" will air on July 5th.
Former Tennessee head football coach Johnny Majors waves to fans as he and members of the 1998 football team are introduced in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Mississippi State, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
By Zack Rickens
Published: Jun. 30, 2020 at 5:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - “Johnny Majors: Straight Ahead,” an hour-long documentary celebrating the life and legacy of the late Tennessee legend and College Football Hall of Famer, will debut at 8 p.m. ET on Friday, July 3 on ESPNU and then re-air at noon on Sunday, July 5 on WVLT.

The VFL Films-produced documentary will feature interviews with former players and coaches, and take a look at Majors’ storied career.

ESPNU will devote five hours of Majors tribute coverage on Friday beginning with Tennessee’s 1991 Sugar Bowl comeback victory over Virginia at 6 p.m. The Vols used a 20-point fourth quarter and a pair of Tony Thompson touchdowns to rally for a 23-22 win to cap the program’s 100th anniversary season in Majors’ 14th year as head coach.

Following the documentary, the network will show the 1977 Sugar Bowl featuring Majors’ Pitt team defeating Georgia.

A 1987 inductee of the National Football Foundation and College Football Hall of Fame, Majors played for the Volunteers from 1954-56, served as an assistant coach from 1957-59 and later was Tennessee’s head football coach from 1977-92.

He passed away on June 3 at the age of 85. Majors’ No. 45 was retired by his alma mater in 2012—one of only eight to earn that distinction.

A native of Lynchburg, Tennessee, he was a two-time Southeastern Conference Player of the Year and a unanimous All-American in 1956. Majors returned to his alma mater and was 116-62-6 as head coach for the Vols with three conference championships (1985, 1989 and 1990) and 12 bowl appearances.

