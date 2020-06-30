Advertisement

Kansas teacher includes kindergarten students in wedding

Ashley Hicks, a kindergarten teacher at Enterprise Elementary School, was married Sunday and had all but one student at the ceremony.
Ashley Hicks, her husband and her kindergarten class
Ashley Hicks, her husband and her kindergarten class(via KWCH)
Published: Jun. 29, 2020 at 8:43 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
WICHITA, Kansas (WMTV) - A Wichita school teacher who brought graduation to all 16 of her students, also included them in on her special day.

Ashley Hicks, a kindergarten teacher at Enterprise Elementary School, was married Sunday and had all but one student at the ceremony.

“We spend 8.5 hours of the day with them -- sometimes more with them,” Hicks said. “They become our family; we cry together, we laugh together, we celebrated together, we’ve picked each other up when we made mistakes, and so they’re family to me, and so I just want them here to celebrate a wonderful moment.”

The student’s parents said they were happy to be a part of a moment like this.

Hicks said she had planned this back in February and asked the parents during parent teacher conferences.

KWCH originally reported this story

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

