Kitten Yoga benefiting Young Williams Animal Shelter

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A South Knoxville yoga studio is hosting classes that combine kittens and yoga.

Owner of Down Dog Knox, Jennifer Ward, started the classes as a way of combining two of her favorite things.

“I love being able to have the kittens in this class. This class is a lot of fun, I call it a little bit of kitten chaos,” said Ward.

These classes cost about $25. A piece of the money raised goes back to Young Williams Animal Shelter. It helps expose the kittens to people and Ward lets people know which kittens are adoptable.

“We had a kitten just fall in love with one of the yogis who was in the class. He stuck right with her, climbed up her legs it was kind of funny. She went to tree pose and he actually used her as a tree, so he started climbing up her leg. It’s a great chance for them to get some good snuggles and for a lot of the people to come in kind of figure out- do they have room in their home, room in their hearts to take another animal with them,” said Ward.

Ward says now is a great time for people to sign up because it’s kitten season. Young Williams says right now they have about a dozen adoptable kittens every day.

