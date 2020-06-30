Latest Ohio news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-OHIO

Nursing home outdoor visits restart July 20 amid virus rise

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Outdoor visits will be allowed again at Ohio nursing homes beginning July 20. Republican Gov. Mike DeWine said he weighed the risk of relaxing the restriction against the importance of family visits to people’s mental well-being. It was announced even as spikes in COVID-19 cases were reported in two southwest Ohio counties, Hamilton and Montgomery. DeWine said Vice President Mike Pence shared his concern on a Monday call and has offered federal help. The National Guard is stepping up pop-up testing sites in the area. Ohio had 51,046 confirmed and probable virus cases as of Monday and about 2,500 deaths.

POLICE SHOOTING-OHIO

Police: Officer killed man who refused to drop handgun

KETTERING, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio police chief says officers shot and killed a man who fired at them and refused to drop a gun during a domestic violence call. The Dayton Daily News reports the shooting occurred Sunday night in the Dayton suburb of Kettering. Police have identified the man killed as James Tober Sr. He died at a hospital. Kettering Police Chief Christopher Protsman said Monday a preliminary investigation shows the two officers who fired their weapons acted properly. They've been placed on administrative leave. Protsman says officers can be heard in dash cam audio telling Tober to drop his weapon.

PIZZA-PEPPERONI SWASTIKA

Little Caesars workers fired after swastika found on pizza

BROOK PARK, Ohio (AP) — Two Little Caesars workers have been fired after an Ohio couple found pepperonis placed to form a backward swastika on their pizza. Misty and Jason Laska made the discovery when they opened the box that they had purchased at the store on Smith Road in Brook Park on Saturday. Misty Laska posted a photo on Twitter and wrote she was “truly disappointed.” She wrote there was nothing funny about the incident. In a statement to WOIO-TV, Little Caesar Enterprises said it has “zero tolerance for racism and discrimination in any form.” It said the franchise store employees were immediately terminated.

COLLEGE STUDENT-SEX ACCUSATION

Court rules college showed bias in sexual assault case

CLEVELAND (AP) — A federal appeals court has ruled for the second time since 2018 that an Ohio college showed bias against a male student accused of sexual misconduct. A three-judge panel in Cincinnati ruled 2-1 Monday that Oberlin College discriminated against a male student who was expelled from the private liberal arts school in 2016. The student identified as John Doe appealed to the 6th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals after a federal judge in Cleveland dismissed his claim last year. The 6th Circuit issued a similar bias ruling in an appeal from a male student at Miami University in Oxford, Ohio, in 2018.

EX-COUNCILWOMAN-PLEA

Ex-Cincinnati councilwoman pleads guilty in vote-sale case

CINCINNATI (AP) — A former Cincinnati city councilwoman accused of accepting $15,000 as part of a scheme to trade votes for money has pleaded guilty to a federal fraud charge. Tamaya Dennard entered the plea Monday in federal court to a count of honest services wire fraud, meaning defrauding citizens and the city council of their right to honest services. No sentencing date was set immediately. Authorities alleged in court documents that in August 2019, Dennard contacted someone she knew who had business before the city council and sought money, and the following month received $10,000 and then another $5,000.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-LEE MARKER-OHIO

Long-controversial Robert E. Lee marker in Ohio vandalized

FRANKLIN, Ohio (AP) — A vandal or vandals over the weekend spray-painted a marker honoring Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee in the southwest Ohio city of Franklin. WHIO-TV reports they also wrote “no racist monuments” on the road in front of the marker, which was moved from alongside a public highway in the aftermath of the deadly 2017 violence over Confederate statues in Charlottesville, Virginia. It's now on private property at a Fraternal Order of the Eagles chapter. Resident Brian Morris said he cleaned the marker and hopes that whoever did it has “got this out of their system.”

STANDOFF-LETHAL ROUND FIRED

Police: Lethal round inadvertently fired during standoff

CINCINNATI (AP) — Cincinnati police say they and prosecutors are investigating after a police sergeant inadvertently fired a lethal shotgun round — but didn’t hit anyone — during a standoff with an armed man. Chief Eliot Isaac said Sunday the sergeant meant to fire a pepper bullet during the SWAT standoff Saturday but grabbed a shotgun slug from his car by mistake. Isaac said his shot missed the man and went into a garbage can. After several hours, the man was taken into custody and transported to a hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening. Prosecutors and the police internal affairs section will investigate.

BOY-POOL DEATH

Boy, 3, dies after being found floating in backyard pool

NORTH BEND, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say a 3-year-old boy died after he was found floating in a backyard swimming pool in Ohio last week. The Hamilton County sheriff’s office said the sister of the babysitter found the boy face-down in the deep end of the pool in Miami Township shorty after 10:30 a.m. Friday. She dove in and pulled the child to the side of the pool, where the babysitter performed CPR. The child was taken to Children’s Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased. The sheriff’s office said detectives are investigating but foul play isn’t suspected. The child’s name wasn’t released.

AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-NURSING-HOME-CAMERAS

Virus visitor bans renew interest in nursing home cameras

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Visitation bans at nursing homes across the country have sparked renewed interest in legislation to allow cameras inside nursing home rooms. After COVID-19 has taken a deadly toll on the population, families are pleading with lawmakers in states like Connecticut, Ohio and Missouri to enact laws that allow the cameras so they can see what's happening to their loved ones inside. A bill in Missouri is currently awaiting action by the governor. While camera laws were previously pitched as a way to address abuse, families say they're looking for peace of mind.

TEEN SLAIN

Teen, 14, found shot to death; 2 other teens arrested

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Two Ohio teenagers have been charged in the shooting death of a 14-year-old youth. Columbus police say patrol officers responding at 9:20 p.m. Wednesday to reports of a shooting found 14-year-old Nyser Terry with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead less than a half-hour later at a hospital. Police said detectives found out that the victim and two other people were in a stolen vehicle firing gunshots at a group of people on the street. Witnesses identified several of the suspects. Police said two suspects, age 15 and 16, are charged with murder.