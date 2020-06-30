Advertisement

Masks required to enter Zoo Knoxville

Zoo Knoxville said while masks are required to enter the zoo, they are not required in the outdoor areas.
Published: Jun. 30, 2020 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Zoo Knoxville announced that masks would be required for people ages 12 and up to enter the zoo starting July 1.

According to the zoo’s Facebook page, the move comes after Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon’s executive order that requires masks to be worn inside all city-owned buildings.

Important COVID Policy Update: Masks Now Required for Entry to Zoo Knoxville To Comply With Emergency Executive Order...

Posted by Zoo Knoxville on Tuesday, June 30, 2020

The zoo said that masks would not be required in outdoor areas of the zoo, but masks will be required inside zoo public areas such as restrooms, indoor viewing areas, restaurants, and the Zoo Shop.

“The Zoo asks visitors to show their masks at the time of entry,” the post said. The zoo added that it would be selling masks for $1 to any guests who need them.

